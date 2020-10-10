Sounds that boost productivity, lower stress: Do they work?

That sound can have an effect on our emotional and mental state should not come as any surprise. We know inherently that certain sounds can make us more relaxed, or more productive.

That’s why we put on classical music while we work, why it is easier to go to sleep to the sounds of the ocean than, say, a construction site and why lifts play smooth jazz instead of heavy metal.

But, as our understanding of the brain becomes more and more sophisticated, it is becoming clear that there is more to it.

There is evidence to show that the frequencies we hear – even if we’re not aware we’re hearing them – can tune the frequencies of our brains, making real changes to our brain wave states and, in turn, our moods.

PHOTO: Pexels

These “brain-tuning frequencies” are known as binaural beats, and they have been gaining credence in the New Age and wellness communities as tools to encourage mindfulness, boost productivity and even soothe patients facing high-anxiety situations – like treatment for life-threatening diseases.

Of course, where the wellness community is involved, there is money to be made. Now, practitioners and sound engineers are crafting and selling their own bespoke soundscapes, whose frequencies have been carefully modulated to suit any specific therapeutic need or mindfulness requirement.

PHOTO: Unsplash

One such beat maker is Cory Allen, the podcaster behind The Astral Hustle, and author of Now is the Way which was put out by Penguin Randomhouse in September.

He is also a professional music producer and has found that making binaural beats offers the perfect synthesis of his passions and skills.

Allen claims that his beats are the “best ones in the world” and the thousands of customers who are willing to spend US$6 (S$8) per beat, in reality a 60-minute-long soundscape, seem to agree.

While binaural beats sound very of the moment, they were actually discovered in 1839 by a Prussian experimental physicist and meteorologist, Heinrich Wilhelm Dove.

Dove published more than 300 influential papers, and is best known today as the first to correctly surmise that cyclones would rotate anticlockwise in the northern hemisphere, but clockwise in the southern.

Cory Allen is the podcaster behind The Astral Hustle, and author of Now is the Way. PHOTO: Cory Allen

Dove discovered that by playing two differently pitched sounds into each of his ears he would perceive an “auditory illusion” of a third tone in his head.

Binaural beats have been put to therapeutic use since at least the 1960s, but the idea is causing fresh excitement and finding a whole new audience thanks to a perfect storm of growing interest in alternative medicine, and advances in neuroscience and technology.

But what are binaural beats and how do they work?

Hemi-Sync, based in California, was founded by Robert Monroe in the early 1960s and is dedicated to the potential of binaural sound. Today (according to Hemi-Sync) it is “home to the largest online collection of content to help you relax, focus, meditate, sleep and lead a more vibrant life”.

Garrett Stevens is Hemi-Sync’s chairman and president. He says its binaural sound technology “works through the generation of complex, multilayered audio signals which act together to create a resonance that is reflected in unique brainwave forms characteristic of specific states of consciousness”.

The result, he says, “is a focused, whole-brain state known as hemispheric synchronisation, or ‘hemi-sync’”. Still confused?

Garrett Stevens is Hemi-Sync’s chairman and president. PHOTO: Garrett Stevens

First, the use of the word “beats” can be misleading. These are not the type of beats that MCs would rap over; instead it refers to the sound phenomenon of beat: when two frequencies are close enough to each other to create an interference pattern which you hear as a periodic change in volume, a kind of rhythmic swelling or a beat.

Often the phenomenon is easy to hear, but it can also be so subtle that most people wouldn’t be able to perceive it with their ears alone.

The brain works via electric signals sent between neurons. These signals have a frequency and neuroscientists have been able to map those frequencies into brainwave patterns that correspond to different emotional states: stress, relaxation, focus, and so on.

The thinking behind binaural beats is that, by playing two close but not identical frequencies at the same time (one in each ear or binaural), those frequencies will create a beat – a third frequency – in the brain.

Then, theoretically, you should be able to choose frequencies which create a beat that corresponds to a specific brainwave pattern, associated with a specific head space.

“Neuroscience has showed what the brain frequency is for active flow states, or high performance states, and a theta state, a low-key sleeping brain wave state,” says Allen. “So, you can create binaural beats which create those frequencies in the brain.”

By listening to the correct “music” through headphones, you should be able to, in effect, “tune” your brain, he says.

The first question most people ask is: what do they sound like? The answer – pretty much anything – is rarely satisfactory. Because the frequencies are working at a level that you don’t consciously perceive, they can occur in music, or ambient noise or even spoken word.

One collection on the Hemi-Sync website called “Lightfall for Focus and Concentration”, which the site claims “may be helpful to those with ADD/ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning challenges”, consists of a mash-up of Also Sprach Zarathrustra (the iconic theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey) and “timeless Bach themes”.

If this all sounds far-fetched, that’s because it is.

Michael Breus is a sleep specialist and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, who is better known as the Sleep Doctor. PHOTO: Michael Breus

“The science is shaky. The good news is that they certainly will not hurt you,” says Dr Michael Breus of Los Angeles, California, a sleep specialist and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, who is better known as the Sleep Doctor.

“Science does show that exposure to binaural beats can create changes in the brain’s degree of arousal.

Listening to these sounds that create a low-frequency tone, research indicates, triggers a slow-down to brainwave activity,” Breus adds, citing the article“Intracranial electroencephalography power and phase synchronisation changes during monaural and binaural beat stimulation” published in the European Journal of Neuroscience in 2015.

“That may help you relax, lower your anxiety, and make it easier for you to fall asleep and sleep more soundly.”

Still, while the science may be out, the numbers of people who have had positive experiences with binaural beats are too large to ignore outright – and those who believe in them believe strongly.

While other unorthodox therapies can be harmful and invasive, there really is no downside to giving binaural beats a try.

I’ve been listening to a binaural beat intended for “deep work” while writing this article. I cannot say definitively that the increased focus and productivity I’ve felt isn’t the result of wishful thinking over any concrete fiddling with my brain waves. I can say, though, that the track – Luminosity by Cory Allen – has been pleasant to listen to.

When it comes to the many calming benefits of listening to pleasant, peaceful music, the science is very much in.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.