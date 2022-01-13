'Souperb'! Asia's soups no flash in the pan as 6 make world's best 20 list

Soto ayam soup is slurped, munched and thoroughly enjoyed across Indonesia on a daily basis, its chicken and noodles, soft-boiled eggs and abundant spices a source of national pride as well as nutritional deliciousness.

In the Sinar Pagi restaurant in Sumatra’s city of Medan, a 60-year-old man called Fery has been making the soup for 20 years for both regular customers and one-offs, selling around 600 bowls a day on weekends, and maybe more than a million overall.

Fery, in the Indonesian city of Medan, has been feeding customers in the Sinar Pagi restaurant for 20 years, two presidents among them. PHOTO: Aisyah Llewellyn Even presidents enjoy his culinary creations; former leader Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono savoured a bowl of Fery’s version of the soup, while Joko “Jokowi” Widodo ordered soto to go, apparently eating it in his hotel room.

While the taste buds of two presidents and countless other Indonesians have for a long time been nicely tickled by the piquant broth, many others around the globe might also now give it a try after its inclusion on CNN Travel ’s list of the world’s 20 best soups.

Five other soups from Asia were also mentioned: beef pho from Vietnam, China’s Lanzhou beef noodle soup, mohinga from Myanmar, tom yum goong from Thailand and tonkotsu ramen from Japan.

There is, of course, much debate about which soup is the best. After all, there are so many to choose from.

A bowl of Indonesian soto ayam soup. PHOTO: Aisyah Llewellyn “Every culture has some kind of soup,” Janet Clarkson, author of the book ‘Soup: A Global History’, told CNN . “It’s got very ancient roots.”

Early humans simmered ingredients like turtle shells and bamboo in water to make palatable soup, meaning anyone consuming a steaming bowl is partaking in an ancient form of nourishment, added Clarkson.

Soup has a very broad definition, she said, and can be boiled down to something as simple as “just some stuff cooked in water. With the flavoured water becoming a crucial part of the dish”.

Exactly what stuff, and exactly what flavour, though, are of crucial importance to many. “Soup is one of the main food choices in Asia,” said Arie Parikesit, the founder of the Kelana Rasa Food and Beverage Consultancy in Indonesia.

“In countries with various seasons including the rainy season and winter, warm food is a good choice to heat the body. We can find a variety of soup on this continent. In Indonesia we have famous chicken soups and oxtail soups. Our neighbours also have a variety of soups that have gone global,” said the culinary guide who leads food tours across Southeast Asia.

He said some soups are awash with herbs, spices and seasonings like coriander leaves, lemongrass, galangal root, chilli and fish sauce. “Our soups are filled to the brim,” said Parikesit of Asian soups, a factor he believes sets them apart from those found in other continents.

And Asia’s soups are often more than just a means for people to fill their stomachs, he noted, as soup is closely linked to cultural identity and Asians are proud of their culinary roots.

“Soto is not just food for Indonesians, it has become a comfort,” said Parikesit. “Soto is the way to enter Indonesians’ hearts.”

Vera, third generation owner of the popular Sinar Pagi restaurant in the Indonesian city of Medan, soto ayam soup a customer favourite. PHOTO: Aisyah Llewellyn Back in Medan’s Sinar Pagi restaurant, which opened in 1960, 29-year-old owner Vera is the founder’s granddaughter and proud of her roots. “We are the oldest in the area and have become legendary in Medan,” she said.

“We are competitive because of the different spices we use and the coconut milk in our soto to make the soup thick and creamy. That’s what makes our soto so delicious.”

Traditionally, soto uses a blend of ingredients like turmeric, star anise, lemongrass, cinnamon and lime leaves. Chefs having the patience to simmer the soup for hours likely helps too.

Parikesit said soto is popular because of its variety and versatility; dozens of versions exist around Indonesia.

“In general, soto is divided into clear soto, yellow soto and coconut milk (or milk) soto, and some use ground peanuts. Different kinds of protein can be used such as chicken, beef and offal, other unique kinds of soto use duck, fish and even pork,” he said.

Soto is also enjoyed in Singapore and Malaysia and even in South America’s Suriname, where it apparently arrived with Javanese immigrants. The soup can be personally adapted by diners through condiments including chilli paste, pickles and crushed prawn crackers.

In the kitchen, though, one secret to success could be secrecy. In between chopping and stirring in Medan for yet another soto masterpiece, Fery would not be drawn on detailing all the different spices he uses.

“There are so many, you would run out of space on your notepad if you wrote them all down,” he said with a smile.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.