South Korea's paternity leave taboo: Blame it on Confucius?

Japan's environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi recently made waves when he announced he would take two weeks of paternity leave over three months after his first child was born on January 17.

Koizumi was the first cabinet minister to make such a move, in an effort to pave the way for other working fathers who qualify for up to a year's paternity leave in Japan. He said a "change in the atmosphere" was needed in a country where just six per cent of eligible fathers take it.

Japan and South Korea have both made efforts to improve conditions for paternity leave as they face the challenges of an ageing population and declining birth rate.

Japanese politician Shinjiro Koizumi and his wife, Christel Takigawa. Koizumi is the first serving cabinet minister to take paternity leave.

PHOTO: AFP

In South Korea, the number of men taking paternity leave jumped from 1,402 in 2011 to 22,297 in 2019, when the maximum length increased from one year to two years as a household with two working parents are able to take one-year respective breaks from work to stay at home with children under the age of eight.

Employees are paid 80 per cent of their total wages in the first three months of the break with a maximum paycheck of 1.5 million Korean won (S$2,000) and a minimum of 700,000 Korean won per month.

They are paid 40 per cent of total wages in the latter nine months with a maximum of one million Korean won and a minimum of 500,000 Korean won per month.

A "paternity leave bonus" also allows the second parent taking leave to receive a maximum of 2.5 million Korean won in the first three months of the leave.

But although conditions for parental leave have improved in length and payment, social stigma still prevents many workers from using their benefits, according to Yi Sang-gu, president of the Welfare State Society.

"The Confucian culture that tells women to take care of children at home while men make money at work cannot coexist with today's reality of both parents going to work to make money," said Yi, a past chief of social policy at the Blue House - the Korean president's office.

"This has resulted in a clash between the needs of families and societal beliefs."

Lee Y. G., a 32-year-old researcher living in Yongin, decided to take six months of paternity leave to assist his wife when she gave birth to their third child in October.

"My wife said she was OK with our first and second child, but I could tell that she definitely needed help with our third," said Lee. "I did it in order for our kids to make good memories during their childhood."