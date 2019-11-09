Special soup makes noodles a hit at Japanese tea shop

Chukasoba Chinese-style noodles served at Shinsui-en in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
Hiroshi Tachibana
The Japan News/Asia News Network

SAKAIDE, Kagawa - A large sign with the kanji character "cha" (tea) is seen at the entrance of Shinsui-en, established in 1887. Inside, a wide variety of tea leaves are on the shelves, including the shop's proprietary blend of green tea and those mixed with brown rice that is carefully roasted using traditional techniques.

In a corner of the shop, a customer doesn't ask for a hot cup of tea. Instead, the order is for a piping hot bowl of noodles, which Yasunori Takamiya, the shop's 45-year-old sixth-generation owner, brings a few minutes later.

The shop has an eat-in area with six tables and four seats at the counter. During lunchtime, many regulars come for the shop's chukasoba Chinese-style noodles.

It was Takamiya's grandfather who started the eat-in area about 60 years ago because he wanted to serve customers more than just tea.

In the early days, the shop also served spaghetti and curry with rice, but chukasoba has become the signature item, with a small serving for ¥460 (S$5.90) and a large serving for ¥620.

Shinsui-en's version of the noodle includes kombucha dried kelp tea in its bonito-based soup to add a distinctive flavor.

"That probably makes it relevant to a tea shop," Takamiya said.

The shop custom-orders the medium-fine noodles. The toppings are a slice of pork, menma bamboo shoots, shredded cabbage and scallions. The gentle flavor, unchanged for decades, is a key trait of this chukasoba.

Yasunori Takamiya serves a bowl of chukasoba Chinese-style noodles. PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network

Junior high and high school students who used to dine at the shop following after-school activities now bring their children and even grandchildren with them.

Those who used to live in Sakaide but have since moved also visit the shop when they return home during the Bon and New Year holidays.

It brings great pleasure to Takamiya when he hears people say that the flavor remains unchanged and is still delicious.

Customers from outside Kagawa Prefecture sometimes encourage him to open a branch in Osaka or Tokyo, saying the shop's chukasoba is so good that it can be a hit anywhere. But Takamiya, who took over the shop after quitting a job at a TV station, is happy to simply keep the shop and flavor as they are loved by locals.

"If I can add a little excitement to Sakaide by doing so," Takamiya said, "I'm very happy."

Shinsui-en: 2-10-17 Motomachi, Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture

More about
Japan japanese food travel

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES