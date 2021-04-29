Sports and cardio fitness linked to improved children's brain function, memory and grades

Hong Kong parents are less concerned with their children’s physical fitness than their academic schoolwork, yet new research has revealed that exercise improves grades.

At the end of 2020, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust launched a programme to encourage children to take part in activities after data showed parents did not prioritise sport.

This followed the shocking 2018 Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth, which gave Hong Kong youngsters a D grade for overall physical activity levels. The report, by the Chinese University of Hong Kong, involved 48 countries and regions.

Hong Kong was the worst performer for physical activity levels and family support, with less than 50 per cent of two- to 17-year-olds meeting the international recommendation of one hour of physical activity a day, and only about 30 per cent taking part in physical activities with their families at least once a week.

Hong Kong children scored lowest in a study of physical activity in 48 countries and regions.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Emphasis on academic performance, and the amount of time spent watching screens, were identified as barriers.

But new research conducted by the University of Geneva in Switzerland might convince parents to give more weight to sport. Its study made a link between children’s cardiorespiratory fitness and their academic performance.

The results, published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sport & Exercise , were based on tests conducted on 193 pupils aged eight to 12, across eight schools in Geneva.

The children took a physical test known as the “shuttle run test” where they had to run back and forth between two lines, 20 metres apart at an increasingly fast pace.

“Combined with height, weight, age and sex, this test allows us to assess the child’s cardiovascular fitness,” says lead researcher Marc Yangüez.

Marc Yangüez, from the University of Geneva, Switzerland, was one of the researchers.

PHOTO: Marc Yangüez “Following this, we used nine tasks that allow us to assess children’s abilities in the three main executive functions – inhibition, cognitive flexibility and working memory – and we measured different indicators such as the precision and speed of their responses,” says co-author Julien Chanal.

Inhibition is an important function which allows children to control and reduce intrusive or irrelevant behaviour or thoughts.

Cognitive flexibility, or multitasking, is the ability to move among tasks or responses based on demands. Working memory is the ability to maintain and manipulate information.

This data was analysed along with students’ marks for three terms of the year in mathematics and French comprehension, grammar, spelling and vocabulary.

Children who exercise for 60 minutes every day are less likely to develop diabetes, obesity, heart problems and bone problems when they are older.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Psychologists found a link between better cardiorespiratory fitness and higher marks in mathematics and French, and improved executive functions.

“We established that the link was indirect. In fact, physical fitness is related to better executive functions, and it is indeed executive functions that influence school performance, more specifically cognitive flexibility,” says Chanal.

The researchers said the results emphasised the importance of physical exercise at school.

“By demonstrating the link between physical capacities, such as cardiorespiratory capacity, cognitive abilities and grades, it underlines the importance of not reducing physical activity in favour of other subjects, as this could ultimately have a negative impact on the development of the child as a whole,” says Chanal.

The study also challenged the idea of forcing children to study more and spend more time at their desks to succeed at school, depriving them of physical exercise.

The researchers now plan to carry out a larger-scale intervention study to demonstrate that when children’s weekly physical activity increases, it has a positive impact on the development of executive functions, leading to a significant improvement in school results.

