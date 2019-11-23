Star-studded party at Clash de Cartier studio in Singapore

Cartier recently celebrated its first and largest pop-up activation in South-East Asia by throwing a glittering star-studded party.

Celebrities seen at the Clash de Cartier Studio in Singapore included South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, Malaysian actress Nur Fazura and Singaporean actresses, Rui En, Rebecca Lim and Sheila Sim.

The French luxury jewellery brand created an experiential pop-up following the global launch of the Clash de Cartier collection in Paris earlier this year.

The space enabled guests to explore the collection through rooms like Record store and Bookstore, where you could take a quiz to find your Clash de Cartier personality.

The Touch and Try room allowed guests to get a closer look at the jewellery and try it on. There was also a photography area and even a cafe.

The Clash de Cartier Studio was open to the public from 15 to 17 November 2019 at STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery.

PHOTO: Cartier