Stomach pain is one of the symptoms of stomach cancer

Read also

Some patients may have stools that are blackish and tarry-looking (clinically called melaena) - this contains decomposing blood and is usually an indication of bleeding in the upper part of the digestive tract.

"Seek urgent treatment if you see this," he advises.

Age, diet, obesity, smoking and certain stomach diseases can affect the risk of developing stomach cancer.

The risk is higher among those with a family history of this cancer, are older, or have a high intake of pickled, preserved, fermented, salted and smoked food.

A diet high in fresh foods and vegetables may reduce the risk.

If your work involves usage of food additives or paints that use nitrogen-based chemicals, then you are also at risk.

TREATING HELICOBACTER PYLORI

Stomach cancer or gastric cancer, begins when cancer cells form in the inner lining of the stomach and grow into a tumour.

It progresses slowly over many years. It is the second highest cause of death from cancer in the world.

In Malaysia, it is the sixth commonest cancer among men and the 10th commonest cancer among women.

According to Mayo Clinic in the United States, for the past several decades, rates of cancer in the main part of the stomach (stomach body) have been falling worldwide.

One of the reasons is the earlier detection of the Helicobacter pylori bacteria, which is the strongest known risk factor for stomach cancer.

The bacteria can reside for years in the stomach without any symptoms.