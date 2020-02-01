Stone Garden: Oasis among mining sites in West Bandung

Nestled on a rocky hilltop in Gunungmasigit village, West Bandung regency, West Java, Stone Garden Geopark is an oasis among chalk mining sites spread across the regency.

Part of Cipatat district's karst landscape, the geopark was founded in 2000 by Kelompok Riset Cekungan Bandung research team from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB).

In addition to the Stone Garden, the team also discovered a cave site named Pawon in a nearby lower area.

Visitors have to hike for 10 to 20 minutes from the entrance to reach the top of the Stone Garden. PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Later in 2007, prehistoric human fossils were unearthed at Pawon cave and since then, the geopark has been recognised as a cultural heritage.

In 2015, the West Bandung Culture and Tourism Agency designated the 2-hectare area as a tourist site and allowed locals to manage it under the Tourism Awareness Group (Pokdarwis).

When we recently arrived at the geopark's parking area, the weather was dry and hot, but the various vegetation planted there helped shade a stone path that led us to the entrance.

The locals, accompanied by local community Forum Pemuda Peduli Karst Citatah (Citatah Karst Lover Youth Forum or FP2KC), are said to have been planting thousands of trees in the area.

Up to 600 trembesi trees have been added to the lush forest as part of a tree-planting event on Nov. 22 initiated by diversified business group PT Astra International.

Head of Forum Pemuda Peduli Karst Citatah, Deden Syarif Hidayat (middle) poses with West Bandung Culture and Tourism Agency head Sri Dustirawati (left) and PT Astra International's head of corporate communications, Boy Kelana Soebroto, during a tree-planting event on Nov. 22 at Stone Garden Geopark, West Java. PHOTO: PT Astra International

FP2KC head Deden Syarif Hidayat told The Jakarta Post during the event that the trembesi trees had been chosen for their ability to grow fast as the area lacks water.

Other than trembesi, other types of trees that can be found there are bamboo, jackfruit and mahogany.

Visitors can also expect to marvel at wild long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis), which we did as we were approaching the geopark's entrance.