Stop cruelty when travelling, don't ride elephants

Leadner Biesenkamp, a student of biology from Germany, came to Chitwan National Park in Nepal recently to see the one-horned rhinoceros and the Bengal tiger.

He stayed a week at the park but refrained from one of the park's most popular activities - the elephant safari.

"I felt uncomfortable seeing four or five people riding on the back of an elephant," Biesenkamp said. "It looked like the elephant might have had a hard time carrying all those people. I decided not to ride the elephant at all."

For years, the elephant safari has been a mainstay of tourist attractions at Chitwan National Park. Riding on the back of a slow-moving elephant was one of the few ways that visitors could get a glimpse of the park's elusive wildlife.

But lately, tourists, especially from Europe and the United States, are loath to ride the elephants, owing to growing awareness about the distressing manner in which these animals, reported to be among the most sensitive and intelligent are treated.