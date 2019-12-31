Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s

As the new year (and decade) dawns upon us and we reflect on the years past, there are just some things that need to be left behind so they don’t continue to haunt us.

One hope is that the internet will get wiser in 2020, so we can say goodbye to silly viral challenges that cause more harm than good.



As we set new goals and seize the chance to start the year on a clean slate, we round up some of the strangest trends we've seen from 2010 to 2019, most which we wish will never see the light of day.

BOBA EVERYTHING

Bubble tea (BBT) has been around for decades, with Sweet Talk the OG, to me at least. Its popularity has had its ups and downs, but over the past years the BBT craze has somehow taken off once again, with people thinking it's clever to put boba in every single thing they can think of.

Don't get me wrong, I love a cup of boba milk tea, but bubble tea milk hot pot and boba milk crab is just pushing it.

With the resounding success of The Bubble Tea Factory featuring IG-worthy multi-sensory installations that opened this year, and the countless openings of new overseas bubble tea brands sprouting up across the island, I don't think we're anywhere close to seeing the boba trend dying down.

ALSO READ: Have bubble tea in a cake or ice cream and even alcohol - Because why not?

Remember the Gong Cha-LiHo saga, which saw one of Singapore's bubble tea giants closing down and reopening six month later? That's how resilient BBT is in Singapore.

And just before 2019 comes to a close, we've received news that yet another BBT brand is landing in Singapore. This time it's Machi Machi, said to be Taiwanese singer Jay Chou's favourite, which was featured in his Won’t Cry music video. The store will reportedly be opening in Singapore come January at Arab Street. Cue the snaking lines.

SALTED EGG YOLK ANYTHING