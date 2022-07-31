Stranger Things' Sadie Sink is a red carpet darling: Her best looks to date

20-year-old actress Sadie Sink plays tomboy Maxine Max Mayfield in hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Throughout the show, Max wears bright colours, such as a red tracksuit jacket, a rainbow-coloured ringer T-shirt and yellow Converse – all very fitting for her role in the sci-fi horror set in the US state of Indiana in the ’80s.

Sink seems to eschew such vibrancy in real life – the actress favours neutral, monochromatic looks when she attends premieres, appears on the red carpet and is spotted at fashion shows.

Her wardrobe is predominantly black and white, with the occasional pop of pink, yellow or red.

Sink’s chic, sophisticated style is boosted by her stylist Molly Dickson, who also dresses celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

From blazers to evening gowns, here are some of Sink’s best looks to date

Sink in Prada.

PHOTO: Instagram/mollydickson

Sink loves oversized blazers and trousers, and she wore that combination to the season four premiere of Stranger Things in May earlier this year.

The actress paired a custom all-white Prada suit with a slicked back ponytail, pointed heels and stunning jewellery by Fred Leighton.

Sink in Valentino and Simone Rocha.

PHOTO: Instagram/mollydickson

The following day, she attended a press junket in a comfortable white Valentino poplin shirt, “mom” jeans from The Vintage Twin and pointed Prada shoes with gold detailing.

She also wore a black-beaded Simone Rocha overlay top.

“Typically when I’m doing press, I do pants because you’re sitting for a long time,” she said in a Vogue interview. “So it’s better to be comfortable.”

Sink in Chanel.

PHOTO: Instagram/mollydickson

Stranger Things is not the only acting credit to Sink’s name – last November, she starred as a younger version of Taylor Swift in the pop star’s 10-minute music video for All Too Well: The Short Film .

At the film’s screening at the New York Tribeca Film Festival this June, she showed up in a black and silver blazer-skirt set and carrying a bedazzled mini purse. She also wore satin-like black boots – a classy look indeed.

“Any chance I get to wear Chanel , I’ll do it,” Sink told Vogue.

For the premiere of Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy in 2021, Sink, who stars as Ziggy Zerman in the horror series, walked the red carpet in Prada.

All the individual parts of her outfit were stamped with the classic designer logo, from the hair clips and black boob tube down to the loafers.



Sink in Gucci at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

PHOTO: Instagram/sadiesink_



Sink can pull off looks other than her usual blazer and trousers – she wore a glamorous Gucci gown to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020.

The strappy black tulle dress glittered thanks to the pink accent dots and beaded floral gems on the straps and at the waist.

Her Fred Leighton flower earrings, soft pink make-up and cascading curly hairstyle beautifully complemented the gown.

Sink is not afraid to embrace colour, though. She wore a lavender button-up underneath a leopard print dress, nude tights and pink block heels, and carried a faux burgundy crocodile-skin purse to the 2019 Kate Spade Fashion Show.

Though the dress, tights and shoes are reminiscent of ’80s fashion, you could not imagine Max ever wearing this sort of outfit. At all.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.