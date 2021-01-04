Struggled with your mother tongue? Watch this play!

Ok, I have to admit, the subject matter of this original work hits home. Hard.

Yes, I've been at the receiving end of "why you Chinese dunno how to speak Chinese"-type taunts, and had Chinese tuition from Primary 1 all the way to JC.

Look, I come from a Peranakan household, and my parents and senior members of my extended family all don't speak or write a word of Chinese, and communicate in English or Malay, OKAY. The struggle was/is real.

As such, I'm more than looking forward to what 25-year-old playwright and actress Miriam Cheong (who has a very similar background) has to say in her show, "晚安你好 (Wan An Ni Hao): The Late Night Show with Xiao Ming", a spinoff of her autobiographical piece, "The Chronicles of Xiao Ming", from last year.

We talk to the Lasalle College of the Arts alumna (who started independent theatre collective Impromptu Meetings this year with two other theatre artists, Cheryl Tan and Adeeb Fazah) about the woes of learning a mother tongue, and, gasp, her favourite cheng yu (Chinese idiom).

Xiao Ming, a character created by Miriam, is symbolic of those who are bad at Chinese.

PHOTO: Impromptu Meetings​​​

This piece is a spinoff from your autobiographical solo piece "The Chronicles of Xiao Ming", which you performed last year. For those who missed that, who is Xiao Ming and whom does he represent?

Xiao Ming is symbolic of the people who are bad at Chinese! It’s a reference to the joke that like, if you’re not good at Chinese, your compositions’ characters are all called Xiao Ming since you don’t know how to write any other names!

What inspired you to create this new show, "晚安你好 (Wan An Ni Hao): The Late Night Show with Xiao Ming", about the struggles of learning one's mother tongue? Did it come from a place of trauma lol? Was it a cathartic process?

Coming from a family of teachers and with siblings who all took very different academic paths, I think the workings and politics of the local education system has always been in the back of my mind.

I was relaying some of the absurd stories I’d had experienced in school with my weakest subject, Chinese, and thought, oh, this might be the gateway for me to talk about education in Singapore.

How have your struggles with your mother tongue shaped you?

This is hard to map, in that I used to think that it wasn’t a source of shame until quite late – coming from a Peranakan family, we joked that being bad at Chinese was in the blood, 'twas Cheong family tradition.

But now that I think about how the other girls in school laughed at my inability to communicate even the simplest of thoughts, or how my teachers called me up to shout at me over beginner’s mistakes made me shrink into myself from a young age. I’ve ended up very debilitated in trying to communicate with other people in a different language.

My heart skips a beat when people call me by my Chinese name. After teaching myself Japanese, I can read and translate it fine, but ask me to converse with you in the language and I clam up. But I went for my first-ever Chinese audition this year, so things are getting better!

What were your best and worst memories of learning mother tongue?

Crying at the tuition teacher’s table at my grandmother’s house was one of the worst, not just because I was breaking down, but also because everyone around me didn’t understand why (it’s a little bit hard to articulate thoughts when you’re trying to suck in snot.) I’ve always brain-farted a lot during tuition and forgotten how to write "在" (Chinese for "in" or "at").

My best memory would be talking about "Kung Fu Panda 2" for CLB A-level Oral! It was nice sitting back and just talking about something I liked for a few minutes. Also, we got to memorise scripts beforehand, so it was like doing a show.