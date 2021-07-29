'The suit is not dead': Tailors adapt to the casual wear trend

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought Hong Kong’s world-famous tailoring industry to its knees, says Stanton Ho, co-founder of menswear establishment Refinery. Dressy social occasions have been lost in the dust of lockdowns and social distancing rules. Office rules and dress codes have changed, perhaps forever.

The world is distracted by an unfolding tragedy that has paralysed businesses and upended lives, and stylish formal workwear has been shelved – at least for a while. The tailored business suit, worn almost as a uniform at office meetings and conferences around the world for a century, has lost ground and may be on the way out, especially for younger generations.

Ho and his partners were forced to close their bespoke tailoring Refinery store in Hong Kong’s Central district during the pandemic to concentrate on running their online business and flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui.

“A lot of people in fashion retail, especially tailoring, have taken a big hit,” he says. “Even before the pandemic, we were seeing a general trend toward dressing down. Covid accelerated that process. During some of our worst months we saw business drop by 70 to 80 per cent.”

He says the slump has been felt across the tailoring industry, and he knows of many Hong Kong establishments that have been forced to either cut back or close altogether.

More than 95 per cent of Refinery’s business is local, he says, and tailors that rely more on visitors than on local trade have been hit the hardest by social changes during the pandemic and Hong Kong’s stringent border restrictions.

Refinery is not alone; the pandemic sent famous fashion brands to the wall around the world, and those that sell dressier clothes have been hit particularly hard .

Once a byword for elegant suiting, the 200-year-old US company Brooks Brothers crashed last year and will relaunch with a more casual focus and a leisurewear line including knits. Another US company Tailored Brands, which operates Men’s Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank, employing 1,800 workers and running 1,400 stores, filed for bankruptcy last year.

In Japan, corporate clothier Aoyama Trading, pummelled by the pandemic, has been forced to reduce the floor space at 400 of its stores and close more than 130, as well as laying off hundreds of employees. Other Japanese clothing firms, such as Konaka and Haruyama Holdings, have been hit equally hard.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government’s “cool biz” energy conservation drive, promoting cooler and more casual office wear, continues to dent the demand for tailored suits.

Lockdowns and the shift to work from home, a coronavirus measure enthusiastically adopted by millions of office workers around the world, have driven the idea of chinos, jeans and even shorts and T-shirts as comfortable workwear.

Casual clothing giants like Uniqlo have seen sales soar this year.

Once mostly worn for work-from-home Zoom meetings, casual wear is increasingly seen behind company office desks and in corporate meetings, even as parts of the world including the US and the UK take tentative steps away from social isolation measures.

It remains to be seen how permanent the pandemic “dress casual” move will be as the world moves on.

Casual Fridays became Casual Everyday during the pandemic. The full force of the Covid-19 virus only struck in 2019, but to many younger workers, a two- or three-piece suit can seem like a relic of a bygone era.

The global shift to more casual wear has been under way for years, accelerated by the pandemic, and public figures have led the way, with millions taking note of US vice-president Kamala Harris’s beloved Converse sneakers and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s long-held reluctance to wear anything more formal than T-shirts .

Just as cataclysmic wars have triggered fashion changes, the sweeping disaster of the pandemic has pushed a less formal, easier-wearing aesthetic, and these trends tend to take hold.

After World War I, men’s fashions were influenced by a push towards practicality; knee-length waisted coats began to loosen and shorten and shift into shorter jackets. Various forms of the standard tailored business suit then held sway for decades, with an unfortunate segue into safari suits best forgotten. A century after the Great War, the disruption and mayhem of Covid-19 has ushered in a new age of relaxed dressing to suit an unsettled world.

Still, Roshan Melwani, managing director of the famed Sam’s Tailor establishment in Tsim Sha Tsui, believes the sheer authority and address provided by a suit is not something that can be easily dismissed.