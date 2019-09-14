Super oishii Japanese food to satisfy your cravings

It is easy to find a Japanese Restaurant in Singapore but to find one that is authentic and worth your money is another story. With a dizzying number of Japanese restaurants around, we source the best ones for your tempura, ramen and fresh sashimi cravings.

1. KOGANE YAMA

Kogane Yama is one of those places that always comes to mind when someone mentions "Japanese rice bowl". Their giant Tendon is heaven in a bowl and super Instagram-worthy.

Be it a Tendon or Chirashi Don, Kogane Yama has it all. If you're not in the mood for rice, the Hokkaido-style miso-tonkotsu ramen is a great alternative. Served with fried cabbage instead of the usual bean sprouts, this is their unique take on a typical bowl of ramen.

Fried food also tends to have thick batter and soggy meat but that is definitely not the case here. The batter is a mixture of Japanese tempura flour and fish seasoning, which is then deep-fried in soybean and sesame oil. If you're not craving for fried food, then go for the Unagi Tugi Don ($13.90) and Pork Belly Shogayaki Don ($10.90) which are super delicious too

Address:

Multiple locations including Bugis Junction: 200 Victoria St, #02-50, Singapore 188021

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm

Website

2. TEMPURA OJI

It might sound gimmicky, but the Dr Fry technology that utilises a flash fry system is key to the tempura served at Tempura Oji. One of the standout dishes is the Seabass Tempura ($22). Rarely heard about in the local food scene, it is a different take on seabass that is delicious and juicy right down to the last bite.

If you're up for a tipple (or two!) while you're here, just walk through the fridge doors and you will find the bespoke bar, Brown Sugar. Coupled with music by featured DJs and signature cocktails such as The Blind Pig ($24) and Mystique ($20), Tempura Oji is perfect for those looking for a night out accompanied by quality Japanese cuisine.

Address: 51 Kreta Ayer Rd, Singapore 089008

Opening Hours:

Monday - Tuesday: 5pm - 11pm

Wednesday: 5pm - 12am

Thursday - Friday: 5pm - 1am

Saturday: 6pm - 2am

Closed on Sunday

Website

3. SHUKUU IZAKAYA

For those of us who don't understand Japanese, Izakaya means an informal Japanese pub. And at Shukuu Izakaya, you'll get a sensational and authentic Izakaya experience that will be memorable.

The dishes here are designed to intensify as you journey through the various courses and are best savoured with Sake. Fret not if you're not a Sake expert as they have certified in-house sommeliers to recommend the best from their selection of over 60 different types of Sake.

The interior at Shukuu Izakaya is distinguished by gorgeous Japanese-styled murals and decorated with many bottles of Sake. Be sure to try their famous Maguro Yukke ($13), a yellowfin tuna sashimi, and Yaki Gyu Tan ($14), a sliced beef tongue) for a taste of Japan right here in Singapore.

Address: 8 Stanley Street, Singapore 068727

Opening Hours:

Monday - Friday: 11.30pm - 2pm; 5.30pm -11pm (last order at 10.30pm)

Saturday: 6pm - 10.30pm (last order at 10pm)

Closed on Sundays

Website

4. NANTSUTTEI

Opening their first overseas branch in Singapore, the chef at Nantsuttei has honed his craft over the past 27 years to serve a hearty bowl of ramen.

Famous for their rich, creamy pork bone broth and their homemade noodles, Nantsuttei Singapore has got locals and Japanese foodies queuing up for quality food.

Their signature Nantsuttei Ramen ($12) is topped with Ma-yu, a black roasted garlic oil that has been fried over 7 phases to extract all the goodness.

Another notable dish is their Death Miso Ramen, which is possibly spicier than any mala you've had. I recommend those of you who are spice warriors to give this a go, but be there early as there are only 20 bowls available per day.

Address: 181 Orchard Road, 07-12/13 Orchard Central, 238896

Opening Hours:

Monday - Sunday: 11am - 10.30pm

Website

5. WAA COW!

Known as Singapore's first flame-torched Donburi, Waa Cow! is well known for serving one of the best rice bowls in Singapore. The top-notch offerings here are the perfect fusion between traditional Japanese cuisine and modern flavours and techniques.

The fragrant Niigata Sushi Rice is cooked with konbu (kelp) and bonito-infused house-special vinegar shipped in from Japan.

For those on a looser budget, go for the Ultimate Beef Sushi Experience that includes the Yuzu Foie Gras, the Ultimate (sea urchin + French goose) and Mentaiko Beef. This sensorial culinary experience will be a delightful treat for both your taste buds and your mind. A trip to Waa Cow! wouldn't be complete without having their iconic Wagyu Beef Bowl, best complemented with a helping of Mentaiko.

Address: 5 Straits View, #01-09, Marina One, Singapore (018935)

Opening Hours:

Monday - Friday: 11:30am - 2:30pm; 5 - 10pm

Closed on Saturday, Sunday & PH

Website

6. RAMEN MATSURI

We all know about the traditional tonkotsu ramen, where the broth is made from pork bones. But for those looking for a change, Ramen Matsuri offers chicken broth with their ramen, which is just as delicious.

The broth here is simmered with whole chickens for more than 6 hours and each bowl has over 400g of tender chicken meat. These chickens are raised without antibiotics and growth hormones, and are extremely cultured - they even listen to Mozart!

When you visit, be sure to have the Torikoku Special ($18.30), which has a milky broth which isn't too greasy.

And not to forget, you'll want to try the Mazesoba Nagoya Style ($12.80), which is dry noodles topped with spicy minced pork, a soft boiled egg, seaweed and vegetables.

Address: 7 North Canal Road, Singapore 048820

Opening Hours:

Monday - Thursday, Saturday: 11.30am - 3pm (last order at 2.50pm); 5.30pm - 10.30pm (last order at 10pm)

Friday: 11.30am - 3pm (last order at 2.50pm); 5.30pm - 11pm (last order at 10.30pm)

Closed on Sunday & PH

Website

7. KINSA SUSHI

Beef-lovers are gonna love this - Kinsa Sushi serves A4 Wagyu Beef that is flown in regularly from Japan, ensuring that foodies will get the best when dining here.

The best part? Beef isn't the only meat that is served fresh here. A fish tank filled with fresh seafood sits in the restaurant which is a sight to behold.

The seafood is used to prepare the customer's orders according to the preferred cooking style. Also, Kinsa Sushi has a levitating sushi belt that's a breath of fresh air compared to the regular sushi trains and AI waiters that are commonplace in other restaurants.

Its cosy ambience makes it the perfect spot to dig into their various specials such as the Foie Gras Mizore Mushi ($6.80), Black Beauty Sushi Roll ($15.80) which is made with purple rice, and Signature Wagyu Don ($24.90).

For a more affordable option, head on over to cop their Mini Wagyu Truffle Don at only $9.90, available 'til October 31, 2019, while stocks last!

Address: 4 Hillview Rise, HillV2 #02-02, 667979

Opening Hours:

Monday - Friday: 11.30am - 3pm; 5.30pm - 10pm

Saturday, Sunday & PH: 11.30am - 10pm

Website

8. BIG SAKE BAR

The name is a telltale sign of the portion of food that you will get here. An unassuming, peaceful setting draws foodies in who will be gladly delighted by the wide selection of food and Sake here.

Those who fancy sashimi will love Big Sake Bar as the thick cuts of sashimi are a gastronomical delight for the palate. The Truffle Kanpachi ($35) and Hotate Foie Gras ($18) are must-tries here, which are best paired with Nabeshima ($98), a clean and subtle aromatic Sake that's smooth on the throat.

Do note that Sake is sold by the bottle, so head on over with a few other friends!

Address: 302 Beach Rd, #01-02, Singapore 199600

Opening Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 5pm - 12am (closed on Sundays)

Website

9. BISERYU JAPANESE CUISINES

An inconspicuous and unassuming restaurant in Far East Plaza, Biseryu is a casual and laid-back Japanese restaurant that serves delectable food.

Their beef slices are known to "melt" in your mouth, and are jam-packed with flavour. Located in a prime district, Biseryu is ideal for a midweek lunch, or whenever you're craving for beef without a hefty price tag.

Their menu features dishes from 8 different concept restaurants from Japan which will take you on a true gastronomic tour of Japan, but their most popular dishes are the Ox Tongue Steak (from $17) and Wagyu Hamburg Steak Plate ($28).

Address: 14 Scotts Rd #02-59 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213

Opening Hours:

Monday - Sunday: 11am - 10pm (last order at 8.30pm)

Website

10. PURI-PURI

Co-occupying a space with Verde Lights, Puri-Puri is well-lit with unique light installations that complement its wooden furniture.

The quaint seats are located on the second floor, so head on up if you're looking for a cosy place to eat. The Japanese Wagyu Truffle Bowl ($27.90) comes with actual truffle slices, and the crowd-favourite onsen tamago. Try the Hiroshima Oyster ($6.50) and taste the fresh ocean right here in Singapore.

Despite the higher price point, foodies have been flocking to Puri-Puri for authentic Japanese cuisine. Space is limited so we recommend going before mealtimes to get your seats!

Address: 367 Beach Rd, Singapore 199579

Opening Hours:

Monday - Sunday: 11.30am - 9pm

Website

This article was first published in Shopback.