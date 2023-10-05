Superdry Suntec outlet holds closing-down sale with discounts up to 80%, last day on Oct 22

Attention Superdry fans! The Suntec City outlet is set to close its doors on Oct 22, and they're offering a fantastic clearance sale.

Yes, you heard it right! Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 60 per cent on all items throughout the store. But that's not all – if you're planning to shop for more than one item, you'll receive additional discounts.

When you purchase a minimum of three items, you'll receive an extra 10 per cent off. And if you buy a minimum of five pieces, you'll enjoy an additional 20 per cent discount.

This sale will continue until their last operational day, so you have some time to grab those deals.

Superdry is renowned for its athleisure wear that seamlessly blends American and Japanese elements.

Besides the Suntec City outlet, the brand still have three outlets open at the time of writing, located at Funan, VivoCity, and Ngee Ann City.

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, #01-380/381, Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

