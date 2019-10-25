In superstitious Thailand, old empty houses become places to be feared - full of ghosts and demons

Read also

"After dark, children don't go near that house," Suwanna says. "Nor do I."

The abandoned dwelling, locals theorise, is perhaps haunted by kuman thong - childlike apparitions conjured up by witch doctors from aborted foetuses or stillborn babies.

Or, perhaps, it is home to a phi am, a female demon who paralyses people in their sleep by squatting on them.

"I woke up one night to find a shadowy figure pinning me down," recalls Robiyan Mongpra, a clothing store manager. "I tried to push it off, but I couldn't move. I cried out and then it left me."

Sleep paralysis, which involves a momentary inability to move or speak while falling asleep or waking up, is a well-attested natural phenomenon.

Yet for people in Thailand, where a dread of malevolent spirits runs deep, it is widely assumed to have supernatural causes.

The spooky house has even affected nearby rental prices in this old neighbourhood in Thonburi, a residential area of Bangkok.

"I've found a place cheaply because there's [that] haunted house in the street," says Rattapoom Kotchapong, a schoolteacher.

A man passing by on a motorcycle stops to donate to a Buddhist temple by a plastic automaton skeleton. A dread of malevolent spirits runs deep in Thailand. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Uninhabited buildings and ones in which people have died in grisly ways routinely become objects of fear in Thailand.

"With rundown and abandoned buildings, the idea of ghosts creeps in," says Andrew Alan Johnson, an anthropologist at Cornell University in the US, who studies Thai beliefs about ghosts and haunted buildings.

"Part of the reason is the fears people project onto such places," Johnson explains. "The supernatural world has a particular role in Thailand because it allows for otherworldly speculation about everyday things."

Not everyone is convinced the old house is haunted.

One doubter is Namon Kimawong. A middle-aged woman who sells home-cooked food to passers-by from her rickety shack's modest kitchen, Namon has lived next door to the old house for decades.

It belongs to an unmarried elderly man who, she says, had to move out after falling gravely ill.

"I've never seen ghosts in there," she insists. "You can stay here overnight and see for yourself."

Rowdy ghosts, it turns out, are far less common around the old neighbourhood than they used to be - or so several locals say.