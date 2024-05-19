A surprising find: Touring freehold strata landed homes from $3m in Sixth Avenue

Given that any freehold landed property seems to be at least $3 million+ these days — even those that are located in very far-flung parts of Singapore.

So I was rather surprised to see that the last two sales along Jalan Haji Alias were for $3.575 and $3.65 million respectively (transacted in December 2023 and October 2023.) Hence I thought it would be interesting to visit the area!

As you can see from the sales records shown above, Jalan Haji Alias consists of all types of houses: terraces, semi-Ds, detached units, and even condo townhouses. As such, the transacted and asking prices can vary quite a bit, depending on the size of the land.

If you're not familiar with this area, Jalan Haji Alias is a long road connecting Sixth Avenue and Coronation Road West, two major landed enclaves in the area. As such, it sees quite a bit of traffic.

Depending on which house you're referring to, the walk to Sixth Avenue MRT can be anything from 14 to 22 minutes. There are buses that bring you there but, unfortunately, it takes almost as long to get there by bus, according to Google Maps.

On the bright side, the bus stop (on Sixth Avenue) is fairly close by, and you will find 3 buses there: 77, 156, and 970. (No buses on the Coronation side.)

Where Jalan Haji Alias meets Sixth Avenue — it usually sees quite a bit of traffic so don't be fooled by how empty the road looks here. Following Sixth Avenue will take you to either Holland Road or Bukit Timah Road. (We're looking towards Holland Road now.)

And now we're looking in the direction of Bukit Timah Road — see what I mean about the cars? (Heading this way brings you to the famous schools nearby: MGS, ACS, SCGS, Nanyang, etc.)

Fun fact: did you know that there were kampongs in Bukit Timah up till the 1980s?

So how did you find Jalan Haji Alias? If you're on the hunt for an affordable (for landed property in Singapore) home in the area, two other nearby areas are Laurel Wood (but note that they are 99-year strata properties) and Jalan Lim Tai See (not a strata unit but leasehold. Having said that, a semi-D in the area sold for $3 million-ish in 2024, which is pretty low for a semi-D!) Let me know in the comments if you'd like to see more of those areas or if there are any other landed enclaves you'd like to see featured!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.