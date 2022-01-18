Sustainability in Singapore: How to green up your Chinese New Year celebrations

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Chinese New Year is all about abundance, and that typically means a massive celebration jam-packed with family reunions, festive decorations, and tons of food. But even as we usher in wealth and prosperity, we often also end up opening the door to a storm of excessive waste.

This Year of the Tiger, it’s time to make a bold change towards a sustainable Lunar New Year. Don’t know where to start? We’ve put together a few tips for a greener Chinese New Year celebration in Singapore.

Start with sustainable shopping

There’s no denying that the festive season can be quite the money sink. Though the bulk deals and promotions during this period can be tempting, take a minute to think about what you actually need and how much of it will you truly be able to eat. This is crucial for perishable items, which are a ticking bomb when it comes to their expiry dates.

What to do: If you’re cooking at home, shop for your ingredients sustainably with UglyFood. This startup is on a mission to reduce food waste by selling fresh produce that might otherwise be trashed due to their ‘ugly’ shape or blemishes. UglyFood rescues these food items and sells them — at a fraction of their initial cost too!

If you’re going grocery shopping, consider bringing your own recyclable tote bags. This way, you’ll only be able to purchase what you can fit into your bag and combat the urge of excessive impulse buying.

Eliminate leftover wastage

What with the hustle and bustle of house visits and the urge to impress our guests in the name of hospitality, we tend to over-order food or prepare way too much to finish in one sitting. That becomes a problem when you find yourself with a mound of perishables that go to waste.

What to do: If the leftovers are enough to last you for breakfast, lunch and dinner, avoid the temptation of a quick toss into the garbage bin. Instead, try packing some of the leftovers in Tupperware boxes for your guests to bring back home.

Have a tower of unopened CNY snacks and preserved foods? Bring a smile to a stranger’s face by donating them in good (read: unexpired) condition. The Food Bank Singapore accepts donations of unopened and packaged food items, distributing them to households in need.

Say no to single-use plastic

We get it, it’s easier to dispose one-time-use cutlery than washing the dishes. But the next time you click that ‘request cutlery’ box on your food app, think about the fact that we generated 868,000 tonnes of plastic waste in 2020, and only 4 per cent was recycled.

What to do: Leave no utensil behind with Crunch Cutlery’s edible spoon and forks ($14). These tasty utensils are not only eco-friendly but also nutritiously packed with flaxseeds, chia seeds and whole wheat. Check out their Strawberry, Banana Goji, Caramel Oats and Brown Sugar Oats flavours.

If you’re ordering meals on Grab, FoodPanda, and Deliveroo, you can also opt for the barePack reusable takeaway boxes subscription. Just order, devour your meal, and return the boxes at their partnering 150+ outlets, whenever you can. No washing needed!

Step into the New Year fashionably

Being sustainable doesn’t mean you can’t be fashionable. Put a stop to the country’s increasing textile waste by investing in fashionable pre-loved clothing or trading your old ones for new gems.

What to do: Try swapping your clothes at stores like The Fashion Pulpit. Bring in what you’ve taken out from your closet during your spring cleaning session, and use them as currency to swap for other clothing items.

If you absolutely need something new, shop slow fashion at OliveAnkara. Their The Reunion Affair Cheongsam Collection CNY 2022 offers modern iterations of the cheongsams in versatile and bold silhouettes. Our top picks are the head-turning Clara Ankara Cheongsam Dress ($335) and the Surya Ankara Cheongsam Twin Set ($455).

Spread the huat with greener angbaos

Tons of paper waste gets generated every Chinese New Year as red packets are used and discarded — there’s no reusing designs from year to year, after all. The modern solution? Skip the queues to withdraw money at the bank and turn your red packets green by using digital cash.

What to do: Instant mobile transfers have replaced physical cash round the world, so why should Chinese New Year be any different? Set new traditions and switch out the old-school red packets with DBS’ QR Gift Card or the eGift services available via the PayLah! App. It’s easy to spread the huat anywhere and anytime.

Your secret ingredient to clean and fresh house aromas

PHOTO: Pixabay

Mandarin oranges are a dime and dozen this season. We have previously talked about how you can re-use the orange peels to make soothing teas or to give your cocktails at home a professional aesthetic look. But here’s another idea, and a timely one at that — why not use food waste to make zero-waste house cleaners?

What to do: Perfect for the Covid-19 era, this handy concoction involves mixing vinegar, essential oils or herbs like rosemary and leftover orange peels in a glass jar. Store the mixture in a dark, cool place for eight weeks before using. It works like a charm on floors and kitchen counter-tops, and keeps your house smelling fresh and clean. You can thank us later!

