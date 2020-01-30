Taco Bell to enter Indonesian market in April

PHOTO: Instagram/tacobell
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A California-headquartered fast food restaurant chain that specializes in Mexican food, Taco Bell, is planning to enter the Indonesian market in April.

The license to open the franchise was acquired by PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk (FAST), the company that manages KFC in the country.

FAST director JD Juwono told kontan.co.id that the company had obtained the permit to operate the franchise in Indonesia.

"For the first 12 months we will open five stores in Jakarta targeting the middle class. We chose Taco Bell because their products are good and healthy," FAST director JD Juwono said on Tuesday.

He added that the company would need from Rp 5 billion (S$500,700) to Rp 7 billion in investments to develop the Taco Bell restaurant.

