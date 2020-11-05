Taiwan 'Spicy Hot Pot Pizza' shocks Italian cuisine lovers, again

TAIPEI — Pizza Hut Taiwan, which has released unlikely pizza flavours such as boba milk tea, stinky tofu and ramen, has pushed the envelope of Italian cuisine further with a new flavour — spicy hot pot — which is taking the Internet by storm.

As winter approaches, Pizza Hut and hot pot restaurant Tripodking said that they are teaming up to launch the “Spicy Hot Pot Pizza,” prompting social media users to exclaim, “Stop messing with pizza!”

The pizza chain announced Tuesday on Facebook the launch of the new flavour, saying that it is topped with classic hot pot ingredients such as beef tendon, beef shank, beef tripe, Sichuan meatballs, and deep-fried breadsticks.

According to the official website, each spicy hotpot pizza is priced at NT$479 (S$22).

In response to the new flavour, many commented: “If we keep this up, Italy will attack Taiwan.”

Some users who have eaten Tripodking’s hot pot wrote that “I don’t know if I can refill the duck blood and tofu,” while another asked if there's a twin-side hot pot pizza with half spicy and half not spicy.

One jokingly asked, “Can I refill the hot pot broth base?”

PHOTO: Pizza Hut Taiwan

On the other hand, some said it was a pity that there was no duck blood or tofu, which are the classic ingredients added to Tripodking’s hot pot.