Taiwan Tamsui's 'Blue Ocean Avenue' becomes top Instaworthy road

TAIPEI — Last year, a stretch of Provincial Highway 61 along Taiwan’s west coast ranked No. 1 in Taiwan’s most beautiful highway scenery list, with its straight road leading to the ocean.

If you don’t feel like traveling to Miaoli this weekend, you can also head to Tamsui and indulge in some #Instaworthy fun.

Located at Tamsui Light Rail “Kanding Station” near No. 126, Section 1, Xinshi 5th Rd, Tamsui District, the beautiful avenue is also known as the “Blue Ocean Avenue.”

The straight road leads you to the sea alongside a row of palm trees on one side, and street lights standing in rows on the other side.

With the road height difference, it is easy to capture the stunning scenery.

PHOTO: Instagram/xuyuz0522

No more excuses! It’s super easy to visit Blue Ocean Avenue. Just take the light rail and get off at Kanding Station, and you’ll reach “Blue Ocean Avenue” in about 15 minutes on foot.

The next time you’re on a day trip to Tamsui, why not stop by and take a picture of the spectacular avenue?