Taiwanese go camping for some stress relief under the stars

On a recent Saturday last month, all 24 tent pitches at the Rainbow Garden Campground in the forested foothills of western Taiwan were occupied, either by families or groups of old friends. It wasn't a particularly exceptional weekend either - despite government advice to stay at home, the grassy grounds are normally booked out.

Taiwan, which had reported a relatively low tally of 437 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6 deaths as of May 5, is not under lockdown. Instead, indoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned and social distancing or the use of face masks is required in many public places.

Although some would-be campers are staying at home, there are enough people who consider the outdoors a better place to be than inside to fill the pitches at the Rainbow Garden Campground. The only immediate impact the pandemic has had is that bookings currently do not require the usual six-month wait, says operator Fan Chen-gang.

This is in sharp contrast to the occupancy rates of hotels in Taiwan. The island's Tourism Bureau has not released occupancy data for the year to date, but Taiwanese news reports citing local hotel groups say that as many as 90 per cent of rooms have been empty since February, except during the four-day tomb-sweeping festival in April.

Camping has become a popular staycation option for big groups of friends and families. About 2,000 campgrounds operate on the self-ruled island, from the rainforest-covered hills 2km (1.2 miles) outside urban Taipei to an unpopulated stretch of Pacific Ocean beach near the southeastern city of Taitung.

"We're with people we know, so it feels safe," says Karen Wang, as she and 30 other relatives and friends unpack their eight tents at Rainbow Garden. The adults barbecue food, some of the children scoop fish out of a creek connected to the campground, and the younger children dig in a heart-shaped sandbox just outside the tents.

"Camping is more fun," says Wang, 43. "In a hotel room with children, everything is about iPads and electronic games."

Some campers in her group stay up past 1am to chat under a mild, cloudy night sky. Their neighbours, seven 20-something former high school classmates from Taipei, gather under a plastic tarp rigged up next to a tent big enough to sleep everyone.

They have brought board games, video games and gas-powered cooking gear.

Chen Ching-yu, a 28-year-old finance sector worker, says camping beats other getaways because it brings you close to nature. "It's life as normal here, so we can relax and relieve stress. There's a sense of tranquillity," she says.

Unlike Western backpackers, Taiwanese campers usually spare no expense when it comes to sleeping outdoors. Most see it as a way for families to mingle without being separated by hotel room walls, says Wang Hong-hsu, chairman of the International Camping Association in Taiwan. Sites are set up with play structures and have sand and water elements, such as a creek, to entertain children.

Campgrounds near cities where their guests live do particularly well, says Wang. Half an hour's drive is about as far as someone usually wants to go for their camping experience, he adds.

Almost all the campers at Rainbow Garden, a plot of land the operators have carved out of what was once farmland, come from nearby cities. The landowning family still grows tea, corn and dragon fruit on a terraced plot next door, and campers can walk the narrow dirt trails between the fields to look at them.

To make sure no tents flood after a storm, Fan says the campground has an invisible drainage system installed under the neatly mowed lawns.

Convenience is one of the things that drew Huang Hsin-ling and four friends to the city-operated Jade Campground in a mountainous, forested part of Taipei. Last month, they stayed overnight at the camp.

The ground's 11 open pitches have platforms with hooks to which to fasten a tent, a picnic bench and another platform from which to admire the city lights at night. The group stayed up late eating, drinking and chatting - their only interruption came in the form of a snake.

"It's close to town for us," says Huang, who works at an architectural firm. "And it was very peaceful."

Nearly 1,100 campgrounds on the island provide a shed, hall or building in which guests can pitch tents, the association chairman says. The enclosures protect campers against Taiwan's sudden rains, wind and biting insects. Jade Campground, for example, lets campers pitch their tents under an unenclosed wooden roof.

Ponponwu takes that concept a step further. Guests at the "campground" stay in fixed canvas and wood tents on the floor of an air-conditioned office building in downtown Kaohsiung.

"The tent gives you a sense of safety and it's not too closed in," says host Fang Hsiao-Q. "People who like the outdoors won't come here, but people seeking peace will."

No new campgrounds have opened this year, as Taiwan's borders are currently closed to tourists from Hong Kong and mainland China - two steady sources of clients before the coronavirus outbreak. After the disease passes, though, Wang, of the camping association, predicts more campgrounds will open.

