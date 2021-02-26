Taiwan's 'Sleeping Beauty' influencer makes easy money on Twitch

TAIPEI — A Taiwan influencer went viral online on Wednesday night (Feb 24) after she accidentally fell asleep with her camera on, earning around NT$2,000 (S$95) in just one night.

According to local Chinese-language media, the woman, who goes by the name ET on her channel, is a former member of the Malaysian girl group AMOi-AMOi.

She recently ventured into the livestream business on Twitch and made a name for herself by being frank about her various cosmetic surgeries, leading social media users to brand her as “real.”

She has gained her fair amount of followers online so far.

However, she topped her previous efforts in just one night by falling asleep. She was left astounded when she awoke to discover that around 11,000 Twitch users were watching her sleep.

She then questioned whether the headcount was “reasonable” and attracted the envy of many for finding a way to earn easy money even when asleep.