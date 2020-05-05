Take an online tour of Ghibli Museum during its temporary closure

The famous Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Japan, is temporarily closed but fans can check out its website for updates and Youtube channel for a sneak peek into what goes on behind closed doors.

In one recent video, we are led through the museum doors to gaze up at the ceiling, where a sun with bright yellow rays smiles down on all visitors.

Foliage heavy with fruit stretch to the blue sky and if your eyes are sharp enough, you would be able to spot Kiki on her broom (from Hayao Miyazaki’s Kiki Delivery Service from 1989), Nausicaa on her glider (from Nausicaa And The Valley Of The Wind from 1984), The Catbus (from My Neighbor Tototo from 1988) and several other beloved characters from animation studio Studio Ghibli’s well-loved films.

In another video, we get a rare glimpse into what the museum looks like at night.

And in the third, we get a quick tour of a room on the first floor called Where A Film Is Born, set up to look like someone was just sketching at his desk mere moments ago.

The room, belonging to a boy who dreams of making his own film, is filled with toys and books. Illustrations and sketches cover the walls, a place where ideas and inspiration meet pen and paper.

This museum, which opened its doors to the public for the first time in Oct 2011, was designed by Studio Ghibli director Miyazaki himself.

The short videos on its Youtube channel look like a new initiative by the museum, with one video uploaded each week so far.

Admission tickets to the Ghibli Museum are usually high in demand and advance bookings are necessary, so here’s hoping to see more new videos in the coming weeks.

Studio Ghibli has also released a series of eight different backgrounds you can download for free to use in your virtual meetings in these pandemic times.

The eight backgrounds, which you can download here, are taken from scenes from Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, Castle In The Sky, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, Arrietty, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.