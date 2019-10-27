Talk to kids about sex before they see porn online: Here's how

Read also

"We don't know why they suffer, but we know these are related," says Ma, who attributed the findings to the discrepancy viewers find between porn and reality.

Another study Ma led in 2016 examined the relationship between porn exposure and an adolescent's "family functioning"' - how well they communicated and showed mutual support and love, among other aspects.

The research, published in the International Journal on Disability and Human Development and based on the same Chinese adolescents who took part in this year's study, showed the higher the level of family functioning, the less likely an adolescent was to have watched pornography.

"We found family functioning - showing love for each other, having that sense of mutuality, talking to each other - results in less conflicts and usually their better well-being," Ma says.

"Even if they consume pornographic information, it may not result in poor well-being because they are able to talk about it … and [this parent-child relationship] may have helped them develop critical thinking to differentiate whether it's true, bad or good."

Greater access to online information does not necessarily mean youngsters are learning accurately about the birds and the bees, as noted in FPAHK's Youth Sexuality Study in 2016.