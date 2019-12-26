Taste buds tantalised in China's 'duck capital'

Read also

However, many netizens said the storyline for the movie was unrealistic.

One of the comments made was, "No duck can fly out of Nanjing alive because it will have been made into savory dishes in the city - let alone two ducks journeying south together."

Qin Lin, a Nanjing resident, said: "There are more than 10 shops selling duck products within 1 kilometer of my home. Visitors to Nanjing ask seniors they meet where they can find the best one. Another way is to look for the shop with the longest lines of customers, which must make it the most popular in the neighborhood," she said.

The 20-year-old, who is studying at university in Shanghai, said the first thing she does when she gets off the bullet train in Nanjing is to head home to eat duck.

"My parents buy the ducks in advance and put them on the dining table. I like the smell and flavor. To me, this is the smell and taste of my hometown."

Tratitional method of making salted ducks. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Though Peking ducks and Nanjing ducks vary in flavor, appearance and cooking methods, the two have a connection that dates to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

In the 1420s, Emperor Zhu Di, also known as the Yongle Emperor, moved the country's capital from Nanjing to Beijing. Chefs working for the royal family also moved to Peking, where they came up with new methods to cook duck.

Bianyifang, a well-known Peking duck restaurant in Beijing, was named "Jinling Sliced Duck" when it first opened. "Jinling" is another name for Nanjing.

Peking duck has crispy skin and is sliced into about 100 thin pieces before being served with pancakes, spring onion and cucumber. Sometimes, it is also served with sugar, plum or other sauces.

However, the sauce that coats roast duck in Nanjing has a colour and texture similar to soy sauce. Every restaurant and shop selling ducks in the city claim to have their own special recipe to make the sauce.

Not only does the sauce accompanying the duck have a secret recipe, so does the city's signature salted duck.

Xu Jing, who runs a duck shop in Nanjing's Pukou district, said, "The recipe is the secret that makes the ducks delicious and helps us survive in the city's competitive duck market.