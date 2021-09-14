TCM brought this healer closer to her culture - now she's raising awareness of techniques like guasha, a TikTok favourite

Debbie Kung, a healer and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner in the United States, sometimes gives her American patients advice that surprises them.

She doesn’t always advocate doing more exercise, for example, and says the health drinks pushed by other wellness practitioners are not as good for your body as you would think.

Although Kung specialises in TCM, like cupping, acupuncture and guasha, it was not a career path that the Taiwanese native had ever thought she’d fall into, as it was a part of a culture she had tried to reject.

“I really had denied my culture,” she explains in a video interview from Austin, Texas, where she has a thriving practice. “My family had wanted us to fit in with our American friends, and I didn’t think much about being Asian.”

Kung, whose parents moved from Taipei to the US state of Virginia when she was five, ended up stumbling across Chinese medicine the same way many of her patients do – almost purely by chance.

Kung left New York and fashion, and moved to Austin to study a master’s degree in acupuncture. PHOTO: Debbie Kung

The healer, who studied graphic design at university, had moved to New York to work in fashion after landing a job with designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The stress and long hours took their toll, and Kung turned to acupuncture to relieve some of that stress.

“It was very competitive,” she recalls.

“I decided I would stop self-medicating with wine, and would try something that has been in my culture for thousands of years. It changed my life. The next morning, Diane said to me: ‘You look amazing, did you get a facial?’ I was glowing. It raised a lot of questions for me – how does this work, and how does randomly putting needles in you help press a reset button?”

As a result, Kung switched career paths – she left New York and fashion, and moved to Austin to study a master’s degree in acupuncture.

“It helped provide a great way of looking at the world,” she says.

“It makes us think about the human body and how we respond to things. I saw how, after a few sessions, cupping or acupuncture could change someone, could bring the light back into their eyes, could take away their pain. It treats the entire body – not just a migraine or IBS [irritable bowel syndrome].”

Kung started her practice in 2014, but after a couple of years she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer – a glaring sign to her that, despite her ability to care for those around her, she was neglecting herself.

She briefly stopped practising and moved to Taipei to let her family take care of her.

Many of Kung’s patients are new to Chinese medicine, and she often spends a great deal of a first appointment educating them on TCM. PHOTO: Debbie Kung

“It was a crash course in self-care,” she says. “I used Chinese herbs, and had a Chinese diet. There’s a time for Western medicine, and a time for Eastern medicine. For me, the healing part is Eastern medicine, for getting the body back to where it needs to be.”

After she made a full recovery, she returned to the US and relaunched her practice.

Many of her patients are new to Chinese medicine, and she often spends most of a first appointment educating them on TCM.

“For some people, this is usually the last resort,” she said. “Often, we turn to Chinese medicine when nothing else works. The body does respond to this treatment. It’s a beautiful medicine, natural and safe, and it stays with you.”

Kung adopts a ruthlessly honest approach with her clients, even if it’s not what they want to hear. PHOTO: Debbie Kung

Kung is also known for guasha – where a small, smooth implement is run along the skin for pain relief and aesthetic reasons.

She has seen the technique, popular on social media, performed wrong far too many times, which is why she is planning an online workshop at the end of September where people can learn how to perform it safely and effectively.

“With guasha , there’s a lot of cultural appropriation going on ,” she says of people who copy videos they see on platforms like TikTok.

“I’ve seen people guasha their neck in the wrong direction – that’s where the carotid artery is. That’s what keeps us alive, and yet people guasha over it without understanding what they are doing, or they are pulling on their face with their hands.

“I want to say to them, ‘What are you doing?’ Our skin is elastic. That repetitive pulling motion will age it and not help it. There’s a lot it can’t do – it’s not going to get rid of a double chin or dark circles.”

Kung is planning an online workshop were people can learn how to safely and effectively perform guasha. PHOTO: Debbie Kung

Kung applies that ruthlessly honest approach to her clients too, even if it’s not what they want to hear or it means telling them that extreme sports or over-exercising is not the TCM way.

“Modern-day society is all about going hard and going strong. Even in Asia, it’s all about working out hard, playing hard. But we have to remember something: our lives are like seasons of the year,” she says.

“If we use up all that precious life energy early on, it’s hard to have the most fruitful and best years of our life later.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.