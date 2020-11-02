TCM skincare treatments for acne, eczema and other common skin conditions

As the clean beauty movement continues to gain momentum, more skincare brands are looking to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to source natural ingredients that are chemical-free and effective.

Big names such as Fresh, Sulwhasoo and Shiseido continue to incorporate popular herbs used in TCM into their formulations, while others such as Wei Beauty, the first Chinese skincare band available at beauty chain Sephora in the United States, have based their entire range on its principles and techniques.

For those looking for a more bespoke offering, a visit to your local TCM practitioner may be the answer.

A registered Chinese medical practitioner and fellow of the Hong Kong College of Family Physicians, Dr David Lee Hung Fai opened his practice in Hong Kong's Central district two years ago, offering topical skincare solutions that combine the best of Eastern and Western medicine.

Dr David Lee uses use both Western and Chinese systems when diagnosing and treating patients. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Medicine is borderless, and I didn't want to limit myself by just practising Western medicine. Although I am a family doctor, I noticed more people coming to me for skincare problems, and it made sense to combine the best of both worlds in a more integrative way.

Nowadays the trend is towards products that are more organic, so TCM is a good complement. It has been used for centuries to treat a variety of skincare conditions," he says.

Although Lee studied Western medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, it was during his TCM studies in Guangdong province, southern China, that he noticed herbs being used on the skin in addition to being taken internally.

Now he offers scientifically backed procedures and medications such as Botox and IPL (intense pulse laser) therapy, along with complementary TCM treatments.

"When a patient comes to me with a skincare problem, I will use both Western and Chinese systems and diagnostic knowledge to advise them of treatment options … In addition to methods like ingesting herbs, moxibustion and acupuncture, I offer topical skincare. Many skin brands are already using TCM ingredients, but there aren't many that are based entirely on TCM," he says.