'Tears in their eyes': Diners rush to Hong Kong's Tung Po Kitchen before it shuts down

After 30 years in business, Tung Po Kitchen, an icon of Hong Kong dining, will shut down on Sept 2.

The sudden closure of the restaurant in the cooked-food market of the Java Road Municipal Services Building in North Point follows its unsuccessful appeal against a notice of proposed termination issued a month ago by the Hong Kong government’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

Tung Po Kitchen’s written response to the notice was rejected, and the FEHD issued another notice to the restaurant on Aug 26 to cease operations by Sept 2.

In a statement, the FEHD said it reminded tenants of government-owned market stalls to abide by regulations, including the terms of their lease, and that in any case of a breach, the department may immediately repossess the stall and terminate the tenancy agreement.

It outlined the reason for terminating Tung Po Kitchen’s licence: It was because of the findings of an investigation that began in May 2021 to look into suspected illegal subleases by the four tenants. It was discovered that they did not operate as sole proprietors and were therefore in breach of their tenancy agreements.

In accordance with regulations, Tung Po Kitchen will have 30 days to appeal the decision, although it will be unable to operate pending the outcome of the appeal.

The FEHD highlighted that there have been 11 similar cases since 2018 where stall tenancy agreements have been terminated because of illegal subletting - only three tenants appealed, and all were dismissed.

For some long-term patrons such as veteran chef Eddy Leung, the decision raised question marks about why the venue had been allowed to operate in its current state for years and to renew its licence annually – a question that applies to many other businesses in other cooked-food centres.

Leung, a loyal diner at Tung Po Kitchen for decades, slammed the FEHD’s decision to shut it down as “really not fair”.

Tung Po’s co-owner Robby Cheung (left) and chef Eddy Leung, a regular customer, with friends at Tung Po Kitchen.

PHOTO: Facebook/Eddy Leung

“I never expected things to happen so suddenly, with [FEHD] only giving them a few days to close down,” he says. “I think this is unacceptable.”

He points out that the practice of cooked-food stall owners taking over neighbouring spaces is commonplace in the city, and that if the same rules were to be applied across the board, restaurants in cooked-food markets such as those in Hung Hom, Ap Lei Chau and Happy Valley would also need to shut.

He suggests that Tung Po’s struggles are indicative of “tall poppy syndrome”.

“I guess [Tung Po] was just too outstanding. The food was great, the atmosphere too. It’s friendly and a true Hong Kong gem. Among all the dai pai dong in Hong Kong, it has to be one of the best.”

Tung Po Kitchen has long been an icon of Hong Kong’s dining scene.

Staff at work in the kitchen at Tung Po.

PHOTO: K.Y. Cheng.

It had a high-octane atmosphere, fuelled by blasting pop music, overflowing bowls of Blue Girl beer, and the antics of its rambunctious co-owner and manager, Robby Cheung. He was often seen showing wide-eyed customers how to pop open bottles with a single chopstick, and showing off his splits and moonwalking skills on the market’s slippery tiles.

For many in Hong Kong – and indeed around the world – Tung Po Kitchen is firmly a part of the city’s cultural fabric, a destination that was loved by residents and tourists alike.

Visiting chefs and celebrities such as actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actress Tilda Swinton have been drawn by Tung Po Kitchen’s magnetism. The late Anthony Bourdain was a fan, and the restaurant – along with its signature squid ink pasta dish – featured in one of the Hong Kong episodes of his vaunted travel show No Reservations.

Bowls of beer at Tung Po Kitchen.

PHOTO: Instagram/@chillamphotojourn

When Leung was president of the Hong Kong Chefs Association, he would often take visiting chefs and culinary competition judges from around the world to the restaurant.

“At one point, there would be 80 to 100 people dining together at one time,” he says. “It’s a place that really opened up the eyes of many chefs.”

Leung is certain that on Sept 1, Tung Po’s final night of service, “there won’t be any room to stand” as fans will flock to say their farewells.

A chicken dish served at Tung Po Kitchen.

PHOTO: Instagram/@amadeuswow

“Everyone there last night had tears in their eyes,” says Leung, who visited the restaurant on its penultimate evening of service.

He says he feels terrible for the restaurant’s employees, who have already been struggling throughout the pandemic.

“They’re suddenly out of work, right? Dozens of them. The government says they want to help the small guys, but have they thought about them at all?”

The FEHD has been contacted for comment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.