Tennis, dancing, massage and meditation keep Malaysian grandma happy and active at 78

One of the striking things about Marguerite Brodie is her posture.

At 78, she carries herself with admirable strength and grace, and it’s the result of decades of dancing and tennis, combined with Rolfing (a holistic method of manipulating the body’s fascia, or connective tissue ) and Dharma practice (applying Buddha’s teachings in her daily life).

From her home in Kuala Lumpur, the grandmother of six reflects on how these elements came to gradually shape her life after tragedy struck in 1984.

The daughter of Eurasian parents with Chinese Hakka and British-Scottish roots, Brodie grew up on the island of Penang in Malaysia. She met her Malaysian Chinese husband in Kuala Lumpur in 1966 and they had five children together. When the youngest was a newborn, Brodie’s husband was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Brodie in her Rolfing room in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

As a devotee of Indian spiritual leader guru Sai Baba, he wanted to avoid an operation or any type of conventional medical treatment.

“But I was a young mother, afraid of losing him and I felt the intense pressure from his family, so he did end up getting an operation in the UK, where surgeons removed his spleen, a kidney and part of his pancreas,” says Brodie.

Chemotherapy with excruciating side effects followed, and after fighting it for four years, he died at the age of 45. Her husband’s death has marked her in many ways and she lives with the regret of not honouring his wish to avoid treatment.

“He taught me that if you think something is important, do it that way and don’t waste time changing other people’s opinions,” she says.

Brodie, then a widow with five children between the ages of four and 15, had to put almost everything but motherhood aside for years. When her youngest was 12, Brodie began to follow her passions again.

“I have always loved dancing,” she says. “By the time I was able to dedicate time to myself again, I got into folk dancing, signed up for Latin ballroom dance school and went out on Fridays to dance.”

Brodie’s new-found freedom coincided with the arrival of salsa in Malaysia and it became her new thing. In 2001, she took first place at the Ritmo Latino Kuala Lumpur salsa school championship.

However, despite dancing every week, Brodie realised that she was not as flexible as one might expect and there were certain things she was unable to do.

“For example, I was not able to stand up straight and lift my leg up like a ballet dancer,” she says. An unconventional therapy would change this – on a visit to Los Angeles in 2000, Brodie was introduced to Rolfing , a technique developed by German doctor Ida Rolf in the 1940s.

Brodie’s Dharma room.

Also known as structural integration, Rolfing is based on the idea that the human body’s “energy field” benefits when it is aligned with the Earth’s gravitational field.

“Gravity is what keeps us on the Earth and it is what shapes our body,” says Brodie.

In Rolfing, practitioners stretch and manipulate the body’s network of connective tissues called fascia. After her experience of Rolfing, Brodie went to study structural integration in the US state of Hawaii, and graduated from the Guild for Structural Integration in the state of Colorado in 2004.

She now offers Rolfing sessions at her private practice in her Kuala Lumpur home. Her Rolfing room is down the corridor from her Dharma room – the place where everything comes together.

Brodie holding a picture of herself with her Buddhist master Kyabgön Phakchok Rinpoche. She met him at a retreat in Penang.

Brodie became a Buddhist after her daughter and son-in-law invited her to a retreat in Penang, Malaysia. There, they met Kyabgön Phakchok Rinpoche, a new-generation Tibetan Buddhist master.

“I saw the retreat as a way to spend time at a nice hotel by the sea with my daughter and granddaughter – but I had no intention to dig deeper into Buddhism,” says Brodie. But on the fourth day of the retreat, when asked if she would like to “take refuge” with the master – to carry out a religious practice – she said yes.

She lined up with his devotees and, when she reached the altar where the master was sitting, he took her hand and ritually cut a lock of her hair. It was at that moment that something happened to her.

“I realised that I was intrigued by this new world. Since I had the chance to try something new at an old age, I might as well do it properly,” she says.

In many ways, Brodie’s life today revolves around her Dharma practice. She retreats to her dedicated room for roughly two hours every day, and it has been a necessary part of her daily routine for the past three years.

She starts off by paying homage to her teachers, then reads texts in the Tibetan language, meditates and sets her intention – be that for the day or for life.

Brodie during Dharma practice. She retreats to her dedicated room for roughly two hours every day.

“Dharma was the missing link in my life. The most important thing it has taught me is patience and the reassurance that everything will happen at the right time,” she says. She recalls how, while everyone was falling to pieces during the pandemic, she was thriving despite living alone and not being able to see her family.

“The beauty of Dharma practice is that you are not distracted by things happening in the outside world – particularly negative things,” she says.

Brodie grew up in a Christian home – her mother sent her and her five siblings to Sunday school and the family always attended church services. “But I never felt religious and quite frankly, the only thing I looked forward to at church was seeing the boys,” she jokes.

She dislikes religions that dictate how one should live one’s life and loves the freedom that Buddhism offers.

“In the beginning, I was worried that I would have to compromise on the sensual pleasures in life such as going out, dancing and enjoying a nice glass of wine – but I learned that in Buddhism, only you are the judge of what is suitable and appropriate for yourself,” she says.

With most pandemic restrictions lifted in Malaysia, Brodie is back to her weekly routine of tennis on Tuesdays and Thursdays, dancing whenever possible, teaching her Rolfing clients roughly four times a week and conducting daily Dharma practice.

Brodie has a “fairly sensible” diet, drinks plenty of water and will continue to inspire others with her contagious joie de vivre and balance of physical and mental well-being.

