Tennis' Naomi Osaka builds her brand with swimwear and skincare

Top-ranked tennis pro Naomi Osaka may have lost to rising Czech star Karolina Muchova at this week’s Madrid Open, but off the court she is winning fashion and beauty endorsements and launching her own collections – making her a key player in both industries.

Just this week Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father Haitian, released a swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis and revealed the launch of Kinló, a skincare line made for people of colour.

And it was announced that she, singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman will co-chair the Met Gala in September with designer Tom Ford, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri.

Naomi Osaka wears a swimsuit from her first swimwear collection, a collaboration with Los Angeles-based Frankies Bikinis.

PHOTO: Reuters

These are not her first forays into the luxury industry. Earlier this year Osaka, who was the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam tournament in 2018, was named ambassador of LVMH-owned watch brand Tag Heuer.

Not long after that, she appeared in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2021 campaign, which also featured Hollywood stars Jaden Smith, Emma Stone and Jennifer Connelly.

Last year, Osaka starred in a campaign for denim brand Levi’s and designed a collection with Japanese designer Hanako Maeda, founder of New York-based brand Adeam.

Osaka, winner of this year’s Australian Open tournament, wears another look from her swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis.

PHOTO: Reuters

Her most recent endeavours, especially the beauty range, suggest that Osaka is aiming to leverage her success on the tennis court to create a full-fledged brand built around her image, much in the same way fellow tennis player Serena Williams has done with her fashion, health and wellness ventures.

All the products in Osaka’s skincare line will be priced at US$20 (S$26.69) or less. The name of the line, Kinló, pays homage to Osaka‘s heritage: “kin” means gold in Japanese and “ló” has the same meaning in Haitian Creole.

Osaka shows another look from her debut swimwear collection.

PHOTO: Reuters

The beauty range will launch in the autumn with five items, including a protective body spray and a restorative eye cream. The brand’s key products, however, will be an SPF 50 sunscreen and SPF 40 tinted face lotion.

Osaka shows a look from her swimsuit collection. She partnered with Frankies Bikinis because of the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

PHOTO: Reuters

“For me, this project is something that requires more than just being a spokesperson. This is a public health need,” Osaka, 23, told fashion trade publication Business of Fashion.

“I used to tell people that I didn’t need to wear sunscreen – but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that.”

Meanwhile, her capsule swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis drops this month and features colourful printed pieces that come in a wide range of sizes and look sexy and fun.

“I think it’s really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it’s important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority,” Naomi said in a statement about the collection.

“Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That’s exactly what we aimed to do with this collection.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.