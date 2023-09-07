Tesla launches facelifted Model 3 Highland

Tesla has updated its flagship Model S saloon numerous times since its launch more than a decade ago. They have now given their entry-level Model 3 the same treatment too with the latest 'Highland' update.

As this is a mid-cycle refresh, and not an all-new car, do not expect a complete overhaul to the basic structure and mechanical gubbins of the vehicle. That being said, buyers shouldn't downplay the changes made to the Model 3 in this update, as some of the improvements and additions are rather significant.

The most obvious change over the original car is the redesigned front fascia. And they serve more than a cosmetic purpose too — the sleek headlights and new bumper makes the car more aerodynamically efficient than ever before.

There are changes to the cabin too. The new additions exude a premium look and feel, whilst boasting minimalist styling that's both sleek and elegant. To enhance the driving experience, Tesla has incorporated several new features, including ambient lighting, ventilated seats, and a spacious 15.4-inch centre touchscreen.

Passengers also get an 8-inch second-row display for convenient access to climate controls and entertainment options.

Mechanically, Tesla has not had to make any hardware changes. As efficiency elsewhere has been improved, the Model 3 Highland can travel a longer distance on a single charge, with Tesla estimating a range of up to 629 kilometres. It'd do the century sprint in just 4.4 seconds too.

We'll provide the readers with an update once Tesla officially launches the Model 3 Highland in Singapore!

This article was first published in Motorist.