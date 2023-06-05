Tesla Model Y is the world's best selling car in Q1 2023

The Tesla Model Y has emerged as the best selling car in the first quarter of 2023, according to data from market researcher Jato.

The Model Y knocked off long-time champion the Toyota Corolla from top spot, helped by extremely healthy sales in China and Europe.

Tesla sold 267,171 Model Ys globally in the first quarter of this year, of which 94,469 were in China. The USA was the second biggest market for the Model Y, with 83,664 units sold, followed by Europe where Tesla shifted 71,114 cars.

However, the USA remains the biggest overall market for Tesla as a whole, according to the company, which declined to reveal its full figures for its whole range.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In Europe, Tesla sold over 40,000 Model Ys in the month of March alone, helping it secure the top selling crown in that region for the first time ever.

The Model Y is followed by the Toyota Corolla, the Toyota Hilux, the Toyota RAV4 and the Toyota Camry in the global top sellers' charts, and analysts expect the Model Y to hold onto its crown as the world's best selling car thanks to generous discounts, EV incentives as well as a ramp up in production from Tesla's new facilities in Texas and Berlin.

ALSO READ: What's new on Tesla's latest OS update?

This article was first published in CarBuyer.