Thai sweetheart has 10 million followers, here's why she's popular

Thanks to her double cultural background (Norway and Thailand), actress Urassaya Sperbund, who grew up as the apple of her parent’s eye, has now become a remarkable phenomenon in Thailand’s showbiz.

Sperbund made her debut at the age of 15 under the nickname “Yaya” and she has been active in the entertainment industry for about 12 years. She starred in the Thai best-selling film Brother of the Year, which has helped her popularity worldwide.

At the age of 14, Yaya was approached by talent scouts at a mall due to her outstanding appearance.

She then made her debut in commercials and magazine shoots, before starring as the lead actress in her first drama.

One year later, she won the Best Actress award, claiming her title as a queen in the business all while keeping up with her studies.

She was reportedly admitted to Chulalongkorn University, the number one university in Thailand, making her a true-life winner.

​​​PHOTO: Instagram/urassayas

In addition to her good look, studiousness, family values and seriousness, Yaya is also lucky.

She met actor Nadech (Barry Nadech Kugimiya) in 2010 when they co-starred in Duang Jai Akkanee, which not only furthered their popularity but also won her a boyfriend who is dedicated and caring.

Nadech is also an excellent actor as he won the Best Actor Award at a young age. There is, therefore, little wonder that the couple was deemed a perfect match by fans.

The two have worked together five times before finally admitting that he fell in love and became a sweet couple in real life.

With her sweet smile and classy personality, Yaya’s popularity remains undiminished throughout the years, the 10 million Instagram followers she has online proves it all.

​​​PHOTO: Instagram/urassayas