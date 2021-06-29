A Thailand jungle adventure like no other: Wildlife and nighttime frights in Khao Sok

It is pitch black and rustling sounds in the jungle are coming closer. Our candles have gone out and if it weren't for the light from the dying campfire, I wouldn't be able to see my hands in front of my face.

Khai, the seasoned guide I've entrusted with my life, is snoring peacefully in his double-layered nylon hammock, untroubled by the heavy rain that has been battering down on our tarpaulin covers.

"The campfire will repel wild animals," he said, before falling asleep, but staring now at the glowing embers, I can't relax enough to drop off. I haven't the slightest idea of how to keep a camp­fire alight in the driving rain, let alone start one, and the chorusing frogs and crickets aren't going to teach me.

Much as I have been loving the sense of adventure, the smell of wet leaves and the break from Thailand's hot, humid weather, the snapping of twigs and approaching strides have me fretting in my hammock.

Is it a sun bear, a gibbon, a tiger?

Sensing that I was looking for a thrill far from Thailand's well-trodden tourist trail, a Thai friend tipped me off to this overnight tour into the jungle of Khao Sok, a national park to the north of Phuket, before Covid-19 turned the world upside down.

The prospect of visiting a rainforest full of endangered wildlife and plant species I'd never seen was intriguing, more so because Khai, known on official documents as Chamras Laipan, had been the first man to guide tours in this area, 21 years ago.

Seasoned guide Khai leads a tourist across river boulders in the middle of the jungle.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Back then, Khao Sok village was known as Baan Sop ("village of the dead"), a name suited to a group of former inhabitants: Thai mafia figures who operated from what was then a little-known, remote outpost of Thailand's communist insurgency, which wound down in 1983.

Keen to learn more about this rise from a gangster war zone to an idyllic natural hotspot, I set off on a sunny morning in May 2019.

Guerilla warfare wasn't the only reason Khao Sok became known as Baan Sop, Khai would tell me on a later visit, in 2020. "Sad story. Same as corona. People got sick. First the disease heewa, then malaria. Communists, big war - and then the dam."

It's unclear what disease Khai was referring to as heewa, but according to the website Khaosok, a deadly epidemic swept through the region in 1944, and survivors moved away.

In 1961, the authorities constructed Route 401 between Phunphin, to the southwest of Surat Thani, and Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province, to help in the development of rural areas and counteract communist influence.

Settlements and plantations grew up alongside the road, which also facilitated the movement of tools - as well as weapons. Loggers and miners of tin and tungsten began taking advantage, in the process damaging Khao Sok's flora and fauna, and sensing there was money to be made, gangsters followed soon after.

"There was only the law of the jungle," said Khai. "Robbers raided buses in broad daylight; these were bandits, not communists."

Khai (right) leads a tour in the jungle of Khao Sok.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Venturing into the forest, we catch the scent of monkey dung. It smells like horse manure but the surroundings remind me that we are on no farm.

Cicadas scream as if warning of a nuclear strike. The Sok River gurgles. We straddle bamboo timbers that have grown sideways as fan-throated lizards scurry away along the branch-scattered earthen path with their tails erect.

I learn the mafia stole tin and tungsten from the miners, and battles ensued. "Sometimes, the criminals had parties and sold whiskey in the forest, and women, too. Not females to marry, though," Khai says.

In 1976, students joined insurgency groups after police and paramilitary forces had killed 46 - or perhaps as many as 100, depending on the source - unarmed contemporaries at Bangkok's Thammasat University.

Had these fledgling fighters not set up a stronghold in Khao Sok's jungle and kept the Thai army - and loggers - at bay, the area would've been widely deforested.

But destiny had other plans for Khao Sok.

Rather than attempting to kill off the insurgents, in the late 1970s and early '80s, the authorities focused on neutralising the Communist Party of Thailand (CPT) by reclaiming isolated areas from rebel control.

The strategy included building a dam in the area, Khao Sok being southern Thailand's largest watershed. Furthermore, Thai­land's National Park Division found the region and its tremendous biodiversity to be worth protecting.

As we trek deeper into the jungle on half-metre-wide trails, Khai wields a machete and hacks our way through greenery that is pressing in on both sides.

Sometimes, the trail is so steep we have to pull ourselves up on snakelike, aerial roots. Elsewhere, we crouch to pass beneath fallen tree trunks. We pass 10-metre-tall fig trees and mushroom conks on logs that look like grips on a climbing wall and show that these fig trees are dying.

In 1980, the Thai government established Khao Sok National Park - which, at 739 sq km (285 square miles), is 33 per cent larger than Phuket - and prohibited logging in the area.

Armed CPT forces in Thailand decreased in number from about 12,000 in 1979 to fewer than 4,000 in 1982, the year in which the five-year construction of the Ratchaprapha ("light of the kingdom") Dam began.

The dam and its Halong Bay-like Cheow Lan Lake gave the people living in Khao Sok National Park hope and a future. They knew it would bring prosperity and jobs because limestone pillars jutting hundreds of metres out of emerald waters were bound to impress travellers.

"My friend Mr Rungaroon Srisuwan, the owner of the Tree Tops River Huts Resort, donated land to the government," Khai says. Rungaroon was the first to start a hotel business in Khao Sok, and a visitor centre was built on the land he had donated, at the head of the jungle trail.

Khai’s bamboo bungalow and tent resort close to the headquarters of Khao Sok National Park.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

More accommodation followed "because the land was cheap", says Khai. "About 30 years ago, it was even free. Locals could say, 'Hey, this is my land,' and nobody minded."

Tourists began coming after "an American helped build huts with her Thai husband, a ranger", says Khai. "Then her friends from the US followed, and the first tourists stayed in bamboo shacks."

Steadily, more people came; five, six, then 30 a month. Land started to have real value and prices began to increase.

"It's all about cash now," Khai says, an expression of regret on his face.

Khai learned the tricks of rainforest survival during his teenage years in Nakhon Si Thammarat bushland, 200km southeast of Khao Sok. He is proud on our jungle tour when the other guides return to the village to escape the rain.

Khai preparing dinner in bamboo shoots.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"They don't even know how to start a fire in the wet," he says, smiling.

"The Khai Jungle Experience Tour - very apt," I think to myself, as I struggle to get to sleep.

I have adored everything about Khao Sok: its clean, invigorating jungle air; happy gibbons piping up from afar like guinea pigs, albeit 1,000 times louder; the refreshing pool at Than Sawan, a nine-metre-high (30 foot), six-metre-wide waterfall that cascades down the rocks; and the fireflies lighting up the night with their glow.

I've loved the limestone monoliths, arcanely engulfed in the morning mist; the spooky owl calls; the mellifluous, blackbird-like songs of a creature called a cha-ma; the deep, low-pitched boop-boop-boops of the greater coucal.

Khai in his element, mushroom picking in the jungle of Khao Sok.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Even more so the intermittent, cemetery-like silence of a rainforest that is older than the Amazon.

But as the cracking of twigs grows louder and closer, my fear swells, even though this is the "kick" I was looking for. Peril was supposed to be part of the thrill.

Enfolded by darkness, lying wide-eyed in a cold sweat, I fail to snuggle in my double-layered nylon hammock. I shake Khai awake. He rises reluctantly, relights the campfire using bamboo shoots and a piece of tarpaulin, and says, "Boooooy, you couldn't survive in the jungle."

I never do discover what it was that frightened me so.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.