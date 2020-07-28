Thailand's glass skywalk draws thousands as Covid-19 controls ease

Thousands of people took advantage of the long weekend and headed to Loei province to check out the all-glass skywalk in Chiang Khan district.

Though this new landmark is not officially open yet, local authorities made visits possible by providing shuttle buses and having police secure the area.

Tourists also visited the Nang Khoi beach and Chiang Khan's old teak-wood town, while some woke up early to enjoy a misty sunrise over the Mekong River. Also on the itinerary for many was the Pha Ngam Stone Garden 3 kilometres away.

Chiang Khan, an off-the-beaten-track destination, drew more than 10,000 people looking for something special over the four-day weekend.

