Themed dining experiences on trend in Singapore

Dining "experiences" are becoming increasingly popular in Singapore, offering a chance to experience of an evening of food, themed music and decorations, along with storytelling or an informative talk about the meal's historical or geographical connections.

These extras can turn an ordinary lunch or dinner into an experience to be remembered.

This way of eating out probably began in Singapore sometime in 2017, says Nithiya Laila, a culinary anthropologist who founded Brunch Bandits, a culture-themed dining club.

PHOTO: Instagram/brunchbandits65

Brunch Bandits offers Singaporean diners music, table decorations and food chosen, Laila says, to "reflect the culture we are exploring and for us to be a place of storytelling, with the medium being food".

One recent Brunch Bandits culture-themed supper explored Pan-Africanism, and included a traditional Ethiopian coffee drinking ceremony, where Laila showed guests how to use a jebena - the clay pot Ethiopians use to brew coffee.

Diners could sample cocktails inspired by Africa, created in collaboration with Tanglin Gin and the Spiffy Dapper bar, to complement servings of samaki wa kupaka - grilled tilapia in coconut sauce - a fish dish typically eaten in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The music accompanying the meal ranged from Nigerian funk to Ethiopian jazz.

For another brunch, with a South American theme, Laila is considering including demonstrations of capoeira, the dance-like martial art of Brazil.

"Dining experiences that focus on culture will be the ones that differentiate themselves," says Elton Seah, Singapore-based owner of Holy Crab, a crab restaurant in Bugis.

Another Singaporean dining club, Once Upon a Secret Supper, is described by founder Angie Ma as "a roaming secret supper that tells creative stories through food with a shared communal table". Club members explore the origins of food from far-flung locations.

An avid traveller, Ma's curiosity about food inspired her to set up the club.