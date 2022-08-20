They’ve aged well – and they’re on social media to help others do the same

For years, Singaporeans Ng Bee Kia, 77, Ngai Hin Kwok, 73, and Victor Chan, 70, have made it a point to get together a few times a month to exercise and try new workout routines.

Wanting to inspire other old people to get healthy, they called themselves Team Strong Silvers and began sharing their exercise videos on Facebook in Oct 2013.

Two years later, they started posting content on Instagram (@teamstrongsilvers), and have since gained more than 7,000 followers.

The group also includes overseas members Peng Lin Hua, 82, Ng Siu Chi, 64, and Qian Hong, 62, who exercise with Ng, Ngai and Chan whenever they are in Singapore.

"With its health- and fitness-related content, Team Strong Silvers hopes to show people what they can achieve with just a bit more effort, regardless of age," says the group's content facilitator, Robert Ho, 52.

"The feedback from our followers is always positive and encouraging. They thank us for inspiring them to take better care of themselves."

Seventy-one-year-old American Sheila Agnew McCoy is another fitness influencer who is inspiring others on social media via her Instagram account, @sheilasfitfiftyplus.

Based in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia, the grandmother, breast cancer survivor and personal trainer – she got her certification at age 65 – regularly shares exercises that are "fun and enjoyable as opposed to strenuous and repetitive".

She believes that social media can be a powerful medium for anyone looking to get healthier.

"Many older adults don't feel comfortable going to the gym, but with social media, they can exercise at home or even take their fitness routines to work or on holiday with them."

Ravi Bala Sharma, also known as "Dancing Dadi", started her Instagram account @ravi.bala.sharma soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Her hometown of Mumbai, India had just entered lockdown, so her children encouraged her to post classical Indian dance videos online as a way to pass the time.

Ravi Bala Sharma started her Instagram account, ravi.bala.sharma, soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

PHOTO: Instagram/Ravi.bala.sharma

Two years on, the music lover and former teacher has 195,000 followers all over the world. Her goal with her videos is to show people that they are never too old to take up dance.

"It's not just the young ones who can move to a fast beat," says the 64-year-old.

Influencers have long dominated the social media landscape, on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, but in the past few years more senior influencers, also known as "granfluencers" or "Instagrannies", have built a strong presence.

Sheila Agnew McCoy regularly shares exercises that are “fun and enjoyable as opposed to strenuous and repetitive”.

PHOTO: Instagram/Sheilasfitfiftyplus

Digitally savvy and refreshingly authentic, these "cool seniors" aged 60 and older are attracting thousands of fans with their wholesome and engaging content on various subjects, including health and fitness.

Dr Chan Kin Ming, a geriatrician at Chan KM Geriatric & Medical Clinic in Singapore, believes that granfluencers can make a positive difference in their followers' lives.

"By sharing their fitness tips and videos, they're challenging the common perception that weakness and frailty are inevitable when you get older.

They're also great role models for their elderly followers who may need motivation to get fit themselves."

Chan Kin Ming is a geriatrician at Chan KM Geriatric & Medical Clinic in Singapore.

PHOTO: Chan Kin Ming

There are a few drawbacks, Chan adds.

"Their audience may think, 'If someone my age can do it, I can, too' and they may follow the influencers' exercise routines without considering their own health status.

"The problem with this is that they may end up hurting themselves or exacerbating whatever medical conditions they have."

The influencer may experience similar problems. Chan says that the more likes they receive from their followers, the more they may feel encouraged to do more – and sometimes, beyond what they can actually do – to get more positive feedback.

They may end up pushing their bodies too far, injuring themselves in the process.

Victor Chan, 70, is a trim and fit member of Team Strong Silvers, in Singapore.

PHOTO: Instagram/Teamstrongsilvers

"If you want to follow your favourite influencer's fitness programme, always tailor it to your abilities," Chan advises.

"Remember, it might have taken the influencer years of training to reach his or her current level of fitness, whereas you're only just starting. It's best to go slow because getting fit takes time. The last thing you want is to injure yourself."

You are never too old to start improving your health through exercise, and regular physical activity can even help you live longer.

"There's a well-established correlation between fitness level and longevity.

"Strength training and regular physical activity can help prevent bone and muscle loss, therefore minimising our risk of crippling fractures in old age," says Ivan Corsi, founder and director of Athletic Club, a personal training studio in Hong Kong.

Staying physically active in our later years can also help with maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels, assist with controlling diabetes, improve cardiovascular health, and make it easier to lose excess weight.

Additionally, it can keep us functionally independent, enhancing quality of life, and reducing the risk of depression and dementia.

Team Strong Silvers’ Chan stretching in Singapore.

PHOTO: Instagram/Teamstrongsilvers

"However, before following any exercise routine, even one that you've seen on social media, it's important to know your body well," says Chan.

"Your first step should be to schedule a check-up with your doctor, who may then order a blood test, chest X-ray or other tests if you haven't had one in the last two years."

Once your doctor has examined you, discuss your intention to start exercising regularly. Even if you get the doctor's go-ahead, always listen to your body.

"So, for instance, if you experience chest pain while walking briskly, stop and consult your doctor as soon as possible.

Corsi says that a qualified and experienced personal trainer can design a programme for your fitness level and needs. If you are looking to improve your fitness, a trainer can help you get good results.

Ivan Corsi is the founder and director of Athletic Club, a personal training studio in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Ivan Corsi

While they are touched when their followers tell them that they wish their parents or grandparents could be like them, the men of Team Strong Silvers admit that their workouts involve a lot of "trial and error" and say that they just want their followers to "be healthy and safe".

McCoy had a follower with degenerative hip and spinal issues tell her that following her workouts improved her mobility and flexibility.

She says that such comments encourage her to keep posting content, adding that she wants her followers to maximise their potential.

"I want people to see my posts as helping them create positive lifestyle changes while still enjoying life. I don't want them to be me.

"I want them to be the best they can be. I hope to inspire them to look after themselves, to lose excess weight, cultivate a healthy mind and look forward to better doctor reports."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.