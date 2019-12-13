Thick, scaly patches appearing on your skin? It's psoriasis

I HAVE NEVER HAD ANY SKIN PROBLEMS BEFORE IN ALL MY LIFE. THEN I WAS PUT ON A BETA-BLOCKER DRUG AND ONE OF THE SIDE EFFECTS I GOT WAS SOME PATCHES ON MY BODY AND SCALP. THE DOCTOR SAID IT WAS PSORIASIS. WHAT IS THAT?

Psoriasis is actually a common skin condition.

It develops when the life cycle of your skin cells is speeded up, causing them to die and build up on your skin surface quickly.

These extra skin cells form scales on your skin, as well as red patches, which can be itchy, and even painful.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PSORIASIS AND ECZEMA?

Psoriasis has well-defined, thick, red and scaly patches, especially at your elbows and knees.

The patches can also appear on your face, buttocks, palms, soles and scalp.

Your skin is thicker and more inflamed than those with eczema.

Eczema also causes your skin to be red and inflamed. It is sometimes scaly, but it can also be oozing or crusty.

There may be swelling or dark, leathery patches.