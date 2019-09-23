Time to say goodbye to chemotherapy hair loss

Researchers at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, have discovered a new way to protect hair follicles from chemotherapy, in an effort to prevent hair loss as a result of cancer treatments.

This could lead to new treatments that prevent chemotherapy-induced hair loss - arguably one of the most psychologically distressing side effects of modern cancer therapy.

Published in the EMBO Molecular Medicine journal, the study describes how damage in the hair follicle caused by taxanes - cancer drugs that can cause permanent hair loss - can be prevented.

To do this, the scientists exploited the properties of a newer class of drugs called CDK4/6 inhibitors, which blocks cell division and are already approved as so-called "targeted" cancer therapies.

Study lead author Dr Talveen Purba says: "Although at first this seems counter-intuitive, we found that CDK4/6 inhibitors can be used to temporarily halt cell division without promoting additional toxic effects in the hair follicle.

"When we bathed organ-cultured human scalp hair follicles in CDK4/6 inhibitors, the hair follicles were much less susceptible to the damaging effects of taxanes."