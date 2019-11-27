Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales

We may not celebrate Thanksgiving in Singapore, but that won’t stop us from partaking in one of the biggest shopping events of the year — Black Friday (Nov 29) and subsequently Cyber Monday (Dec 2).

Offline, one highly-anticipated annual event here is Robinsons’ Black Friday sale, which reached a fever pitch in 2018 when the store remained open for 24 hours and about 1,000 eager shoppers queued outside the store at Heeren.

Hordes rushed in the moment doors opened to snag items such as bedding, electronic products and household appliances.

This year, the store will be open from 7am on Friday to Saturday 1am, and you can bet that there’ll be a queue. To help shoppers survive the night, the first 300 in line will receive a special The Great Blackout survival kit.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

We can only share that the kit will contain something that shoppers can “rest on, munch on, keep cool, and soothe and quench”. In our heads, that translates to a pillow of some sort, snacks and drinks to refuel and hydrate, and possibly a fan?

Planning to outrace others to nab the best deals? Getting sufficient rest beforehand is crucial, and you better put on those trainers and work on those sprints. But if door-busting isn't your thing and you're gunning for online discounts instead, here are a few tips and tricks we gleaned to make the most of the Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales.

1. Make a list and research, research, research

It is not enough to know what you want to get, but to know how much the product usually retails at and how much competitors are selling it for.

This may take a fair bit of legwork so it pays to start early if you can, especially if you want to go as far as to compare between physical and online stores.

Lists are also good for knowing how much to budget so you don’t end up overspending or going crazy in the face of discounts everywhere. The challenge is in sticking to it.

And don’t forget to prioritise, because, finite resources.

2. Subscribe to newsletters so you know what’s on offer, and follow your favourite brands on social media