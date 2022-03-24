Tips for travel during Ramadan 2022

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims, and it’s being cherished and commemorated with various prayers, including fasting. If you are wishing to travel during the holy month of Ramadan, you might face some obstacles on your journey.

Especially when you need to commit to your fast and the other daily prayers on your travel. However, travelling during Ramadan can be an insightful and rewarding journey as well, since you can see the Ramadan traditions in the countries that you are travelling to.

Below, Wego has gathered some useful tips for hassle-free travel during Ramadan that you can use. Read further to know about the tips.

PHOTO: Pexels

Find the right timing for your journey

It would be for the best if you can put off your journey until after Ramadan is over. However, if you would like to travel while you were fasting, avoid places that are hot and humid so you would not get dehydrated and avoid breaking fast while you are travelling.

Another option is to travel after the suhoor or before the iftar time, so you would be more energized to go on your journey.

Know the timing of the breaking fast

On long travels, do not be confused about when to break your fast. Just forget about the timings in arrival and departure countries. Wherever you are, time your meals according to sunrise and sunset as visible from your location.

If you’re travelling to countries that are near the poles. You are bound to encounter unusual day and night cycles. In this case, you can either follow the fasting hours of Saudi Arabia, where Mecca is located or you can also follow the schedule of your home country.

Breaking your fast on a flight

PHOTO: Pexels

Many airlines in the Middle East offer specially curated meals to break your fast. When the sun goes down, the aircraft’s captain will inform passengers of the Iftar time. Cabin crew on airlines are quite familiar with the traditions of Ramadan, so do not shy away to ask for any help that you need. Emirates distributes the special boxes in all cabin classes on select flights.

If you are travelling with non-Middle East flight, you can easily order any foods that you like from the selection of the in-flight meals, and you can track the time of the sunset wherever you are flying.

Be prepared for emergencies

PHOTO: Unsplash

Even if you plan to the minute, Unforeseen circumstances can crop up at any time. Ranging from traffic jams, delayed flights, or extensive protocols being followed in Covid-19 times.

When you’re hungry, thirsty, and tired, you are at your worst. Make sure to find or store some good sources of energy, go for healthier options whenever possible. Bread, yogurt, or power bars from the grocery store may serve your needs. Unless you completely detest it, fruit juices are a savior in all circumstances.

Don’t skip Suhoor

No points for guessing that the first meal of the day is the most important. Sometimes you may be tempted to skip suhoor due to the fatigue of travelling. It is advised that you wake up and eat at least a little, as you will need that energy throughout the day.

Know the local law and customs

Be thorough with the regulations of the country you’re travelling to, as some places are more particular than others about the public observance of the fast.

Non-Muslims aren’t expected to keep the fast themselves – according to Islamic tradition, even Muslim travellers are exempt in some extraordinary circumstances. Eating or drinking in front of people observing fast is an act that must be avoided. Check out our articles about Ramadan all over the world below to know about the customs and law in some Muslim countries below:

Utilise the advancement of technology

There are numerous apps that you can use to help you throughout the day while you were fasting. One application that we recommend you to use is MuslimPro, where you can track the prayer times and qibla wherever you are. You can also get notified when the prayer time is coming, so you can prepare yourself to find some mosques or places to pray.

Capitalise on your networking: Seek out mosques and Muslim communities

PHOTO: Pexels

Before your head out, try getting in touch with local mosques and Muslim communities of the place you plan to visit. This will sort out a range of issues like local customs, places to enjoy in times of Ramadan, and any other insights that they may provide. You may also find a bunch of happy faces ready to receive you.

Stay updated on the local business hours

Business hours are often affected during Ramadan. Make sure you inquire about the timings before you head out for restaurants, banks, markets, etc. Many organizations work on lower than the normal staff at this time. So, try to be patient and understanding.

