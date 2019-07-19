Tokyo DisneySea unveils new flight simulator attraction

The new attraction “Soaring” is unveiled to the media in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday.

The Tokyo DisneySea theme park will open on Tuesday its new motion-simulator attraction "Soaring: Fantastic Flight," in which guests feel as if they are travelling in the air.

It unveiled the attraction to the press on Wednesday.

Soaring lasts about five minutes. Guests can see images of the pyramids in Egypt, the Great Wall of China and the savannah in Kenya on a large hemispherical screen. Winds blow and smells change along with the scenery. Guests can feel as if they are actually flying through the sky while watching the powerful images and movements of the ride.

Oriental Land Co., which operates Tokyo DisneySea, invested about ¥18 billion in the new attraction. "We want everyone from children to adults to enjoy it," a company official said.

Guests must be at least 1.02 meters or taller to experience Soaring.

ALSO READ: Chernobyl disaster site now tourist attraction