Tokyo DisneySea unveils new flight simulator attraction

The new attraction “Soaring” is unveiled to the media in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
The Japan News/Asia News Network

The Tokyo DisneySea theme park will open on Tuesday its new motion-simulator attraction "Soaring: Fantastic Flight," in which guests feel as if they are travelling in the air.

It unveiled the attraction to the press on Wednesday.

Soaring lasts about five minutes. Guests can see images of the pyramids in Egypt, the Great Wall of China and the savannah in Kenya on a large hemispherical screen. Winds blow and smells change along with the scenery. Guests can feel as if they are actually flying through the sky while watching the powerful images and movements of the ride.

Oriental Land Co., which operates Tokyo DisneySea, invested about ¥18 billion in the new attraction. "We want everyone from children to adults to enjoy it," a company official said.

Guests must be at least 1.02 meters or taller to experience Soaring.

ALSO READ: Chernobyl disaster site now tourist attraction

More about

Japan disney Disneyland
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing &#039;less than 2 minutes after house call&#039;
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing 'less than 2 minutes after house call'
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour

Home Works

House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

SERVICES