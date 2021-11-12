Too old to become active? Think again, says step-dancing 62-year-old in Hong Kong

Worried about losing her memory, Teresa Yiu decided to take up step dancing. This May, she signed up for classes at XP Fitness Hub, in Hong Kong’s Central district, and in just five short months, she says that her memory is sharper.

“I’ve never really had trouble remembering things, but absent-mindedness and memory loss tend to start when one is in their 60s or 70s, and I wanted to see if I could delay those problems somehow,” says the Hong Kong-born housewife, who turns 63 this December.

“I chose step dancing, not only because I’ve always wanted to formally learn dance, but also because it requires a good memory, as each dance comprises about 40 steps.

"We learn a new routine every week, so I have to work hard to remember all the steps. After a few months of regular classes, I noticed an improvement in my memory and concentration. I feel a lot fitter, too.”

Yiu is proof that it’s never too late to turn your health around with exercise.

Yiu turns 63 this December. PHOTO: Winson Wong

“Exercise is great for maintaining muscle bulk and tone , improving balance and stability, improving cardiovascular health, maintaining a healthy weight, lowering blood sugar levels if you’re diabetic and boosting sleep quality,” says geriatrician Dr Chan Kin Ming from Chan KM Geriatric & Medical Clinic in Singapore.

“There are mental and emotional advantages too; for instance, it improves blood flow to and within the brain, helping to increase mental alertness and enhance memory. It may even slow down the progression of dementia. In addition, regular exercise triggers the release of feel-good chemicals in our body called endorphins.”

A new study, presented at the 2021 European Society of Cardiology Congress, revealed that becoming active later in life could also be nearly as beneficial to survival as continued activity.

The researchers investigated the activity levels of more than 30,000 patients with coronary heart disease over about seven years; the average age of the patients was 62.5 years.

Compared to patients who were inactive over this period, the risk of all-cause death was 50 per cent lower in those who were active over the study period, 45 per cent lower in those who were inactive but became active, and 20 per cent lower in those who had been active but became inactive.

Chan Kin Ming is a doctor from Chan KM Geriatric & Medical Clinic in Singapore. PHOTO: Chan Kin Ming

Similarly, compared to those who remained inactive, the risk for death because of cardiovascular disease was 51 per cent lower among patients who stayed active and 27 per cent lower among those who were inactive but became active.

Fitness instructor Noelle Dohl Dino, who works at XP Fitness Hub, has personally witnessed the health transformation of the many elderly people who have attended her classes.

“They become fitter, more confident and more agile over time, plus, they tell me that they think more clearly and feel happier. They especially love our group fitness classes because they get to feed off other members’ energy and enthusiasm.”

If you’re in your 60s, 70s or older and want to get active, Chan cautions against rushing into a workout. Instead, he says to start slow and to try low-impact exercises at first.

“Start with simple stretching exercises to prepare your muscles and joints. Then, move on to walking or slow jogging, and later, brisk walking or walking up slopes. Swimming and stationary cycling are ideal for people with joint problems, since these exercises won’t put pressure on your joints.

“I also recommend lifting weights to tone your muscles, but opt for 2kg weights initially, increasing it to 5kg later. If you start slow, you’ll minimise your risk of injury and give yourself the chance to gradually build up your strength and endurance.”

Yiu and Dino at XP Fitness Hub in Central. PHOTO: Winson Wong

If you have health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure or mobility problems, or if you’ve been sedentary for a long time or recently had surgery, Chan says to discuss your exercise plan with your doctor first.

Just as it’s never too late to improve your health with exercise, you’re never “too old” to start exercising. Yiu only took up exercise in 2014, after her last child went to university. Before step dancing, she mostly kept fit with slow jogs and long, slow swims.

She avoided fast-paced or high-intensity workouts because of a fear of injury and because she felt that such workouts were beyond her physical limits and “only for young people”. Now, her views have changed.

Yiu only took up exercise in 2014, after her last child went to university. PHOTO: Winson Wong

“When I finally found time to exercise, I resisted joining gyms and doing trendy workouts because I thought they were for youngsters, and I didn’t want to be teased for being too slow.

"It was only after I picked up step dancing that I realised seniors can do dance workouts, too. In fact, knowing that I can do what young people do makes me really feel good about myself.

“I didn’t stop at step dancing, though. I recently started funky dance classes, which are challenging because you have to be super-fit and have tons of energy to complete a routine.

“Now I’m considering learning wake surfing, which seems to be quite popular with young people in Hong Kong. I may even take photos of myself wake surfing, and who knows, I may end up getting a cool grid for the ’gram!”

ALSO READ: Dancing keeps your body strong, trim and toned - and helps women manage changes that come with menopause

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.