Top 18 yoga studios and prices in Singapore: Yoga Movement, Yoga Inc and Hom Yoga

Want to do yoga, but don't know where to start? You're hardly alone. Even though yoga has become very mainstream in Singapore, the sheer amount of options out there makes it as confusing as ever for the uninitiated.
So we've simplified things for you by reviewing the prices for the most popular yoga studios, from big chains to cute boutique studios to heartland community centres.
Whether you're looking to try it out at free or cheap yoga classes, want to sign up for an affordable class package, or want to go hardcore with an unlimited monthly pass, you can find out how much it'll cost here.
Of course, in many cases you get what you pay for, so manage your expectations accordingly.
Price list of yoga classes in Singapore 2022
Before we begin, here's a directory of the 18 yoga studios in Singapore that we surveyed. There are two price columns: price per class (single classes) and price per month (monthly pass or packages).
|Yoga Classes Singapore
|Single Class
|Monthly or Packages
|Yoga Movement
|$35
|$299 (10 classes)
|Yoga Inc
|$35
|$350 (monthly, unlimited)
|Hom Yoga
|$38
|$309 (monthly, unlimited)
|Alo Yoga (online)
|–
|US$20 (monthly, unlimited)
|Platinum Yoga
|–
|$88 – $100 (monthly)
|Pure Yoga
|–
|$200 – $240 (monthly, unlimited)
|Jal Yoga
|–
|~$130 (monthly, unlimited)
|Real Yoga
|–
|~$150 (monthly, unlimited)
|Hale Yoga
|$35
|$220 (10 classes)
|Tirisula Yoga
|$42
|$230 (10 classes)
|Trust Yoga
|$24
|$120 (monthly)
|Yoga Lab
|$49
|$400 (10 classes)
|Jyan Yoga
|$30
|$240 (monthly, unlimited)
|Freedom Yoga
|$35
|$250 (monthly, unlimited)
|Sweatbox Yoga
|–
|$280 (10 classes)
|Lava Yoga
|$40
|$198 (monthly, unlimited)
|Union Yoga Ayurveda
|$25 – $80
|–
|Club Yoga
|$40
|$250 (1o classes)
Free yoga classes (or cheap ones) in Singapore
If you're completely new to yoga and are wondering what it's all about, you can try it out at one of these free or cheap options for newbies.
|Free Yoga Classes
|Price
|Notes
|HPB Sunrise in the City
|Free
|Organised by HPB but classes are at gyms and yoga studios. Download Healthy 365 mobile app
|Nikam Yoga
|Free
|12-week basic yoga course. There’s a $5 to $10 registration fee at some locations
|Yoga Inc Open Mat
|Pay as you wish
|Taught by new yoga teachers (discontinued)
|Hatha Yoga @ Tampines Green Forest Park
|Free
|Taught by yoga teacher April (Eventbrite)
|ActiveSG programmes
|$7 – $9
|Eight to 12 class packages
|Community Centres
|$7 to $10
|Eight to 12 class packages
|Free trials
|Free
|Available at Pure Yoga, Fitness First, Platinum Yoga, Real Yoga, Jal Yoga
|Paid trials
|$32 onwards for one week
|Available at most boutique yoga studios e.g. Hom Yoga, Yoga Lab, Yoga Mala
HPB Sunrise in the City
The Health Promotion Board works with yoga studios and gyms to offer free yoga and fitness classes to the public, predominantly weekday morning classes in the CBD area.
It's open to anyone with a SingPass (including PRs and non-Singaporeans) and you can sign up for 10 classes a month. You need be quick about signing up, because, as with all freebies, they're snapped up the instant they're released (on the 1st of each month).
Nikam Yoga
If you want to practise yoga in its most traditional form, Nikam Guruji Yoga Kutir is a nonprofit that teaches a 3-month basic hatha yoga course for free at 20 locations. You might have to pay a $5 or $10 registration fee though (depending on location). Read this excellent review for in-depth info on Nikam Yoga.
Yoga Inc Open Mat (discontinued)
Boutique yoga studio Yoga Inc used to have a a nice programme that allowed newbie yoga teachers to practise teaching in a class setting. In exchange, students simply paid as they wish. These free classes have since been discontinued as of 2018.
These days, you'll still find many newbie teacher yoga classes around. Most yoga teacher training courses require aspiring teachers to conduct a trial class before they graduate from their course. These classes are not publicised. You'll need to know someone and pull connections with yoga studios and instructors to get in.
ActiveSG or CC yoga
Of course, there's always the heartlands for cheap yoga classes at less than $10 per class, although the experience can be rather different from commercial studios. Don't expect an intense workout as they're more for a general crowd rather than hardcore yogis.
Free trials at yoga studios
You can also sign up for a trial at a yoga studio. Free yoga trials are available at Pure Yoga, Fitness First, Platinum Yoga, Real Yoga, and Jal Yoga. With the bigger chains especially, be prepared for some hard-selling at the end of your trial period.
Paid trials at yoga studios
Alternatively, most boutique studios also offer paid introductory passes, typically for a week of unlimited classes. Sample prices: Hom Yoga ($48), Yoga Lab ($120) and Yoga Mala ($50).
Yoga Class Packages: Affordable yoga classes in Singapore (under $25/class)
If you're looking to practise yoga on a casual basis and don't want the commitment of a full-time unlimited access membership, consider signing up for a 10-class, or 20-class package. The more classes, the cheaper the package.
Here's a look at popular yoga studios' 10-class package prices:
|Yoga Classes Singapore
|10 Class Package
|Locations
|Yoga Movement
|$299 (10 classes)
|Orchard, Robertson Quay, East Coast, Tanjong Pagar, Serangoon, Tiong Bahru, Circular Rd, Novena
|Yoga Inc
|$280 (10 classes)
|Buona Vista, Punggol, Tampines, Sims Ave, ECP
|Hom Yoga
|$309 (10 classes)
|River Valley, Orchard Central
|Hale Yoga
|$220 (10 classes)
|Somerset, Tanjong Pagar,
|Tirisula Yoga
|$230 (10 classes)
|Boat Quay, Kovan, Paya Lebar, Chinatown
|Yoga Lab
|$400 (10 classes)
|East Coast, Joo Chiat, Duxton
|Jyan Yoga
|$270 (10 classes)
|Prinsep Street
|Freedom Yoga
|$270 (10 classes)
|Holland Village
|Sweatbox Yoga
|$280 (10 classes)
|Turf Club, FEP, Boat Quay, Toa Payoh
|Club Yoga
|$250 (1o classes)
|Hong Kong Street
Typically, you will be required to use up all your classes by a certain deadline (e.g. 3 months), but otherwise you're not restricted by long lock-in periods.
Unlimited monthly yoga passes in Singapore
If you go to yoga a few times a week find yourself burning through class packages, it makes more sense to sign up for monthly membership.
This is the pricing model used by most of the big gym chains with yoga classes: You pay the same fixed fee no matter how many classes you show up for. The longer you commit, the cheaper the price per month gets.
|Yoga Classes Singapore
|Monthly Pass
|Locations
|Yoga Inc
|$350
|Buona Vista, Punggol, Tampines, Sims Ave, ECP
|Hom Yoga
|$309
|River Valley, Orchard Central
|Platinum Yoga
|$88 – $100
|AMK, Clementi, Jurong Point, Parkway, Toa Payoh, Westgate
|Pure Yoga
|$200 – $240
|Ngee Ann City, Asia Square, Suntec, Republic Plaza
|Jal Yoga
|~$130
|Alexandra, Katong, Bukit Timah, Upper Thomson, Woodlands
|Real Yoga
|~$150
|Tampines, Toa Payoh, Jurong
|Trust Yoga
|$120
|Telok Ayer
|Jyan Yoga
|$240
|Prinsep Street
|Freedom Yoga
|$250
|Holland Village
|Lava Yoga
|$198
|Great World City
While getting a monthly pass can be quite cost-effective if you practise yoga frequently, think twice before you agree to a long commitment period like one year.
It means you can’t jump ship easily if your favourite instructor leaves, if the management changes, or if your favourite studio location closes. And if you paid the $1,000+ upfront for membership and the yoga studio closes… well, it won’t be easy to get your money back.
Why do some yoga studios in Singapore cost more than others?
There’s any number of factors that makes a class at one yoga school feel different from a class at another. But in general, here are some factors to take note of when evaluating a trial class.
Class size: The average class size can go from under 10 to 30. Ask the studio what their maximum class size is. Also note that if you go for classes at off-peak hours, such as weekday afternoons, the class size is likely to be much smaller. Smaller class sizes mean you’ll get more help from the teacher when you have difficulties.
Ambiance: Studios spend a lot designing their interiors and trying to create an ambiance that will suit their target audience. Gyms and big chains like Pure Yoga tend to have very modern-looking interiors, sometimes with views of skyscrapers from the windows. Yoga Movement is known for its hipster-ish premises.
Teachers: Two teachers at the same yoga studio can have vastly different styles, so this is very personal. But as a general rule, teachers in more athletic disciplines like Bikram or Vinyasa tend to be more energetic and sometimes strict, while those in softer styles like yin and hatha have the tendency to be more nurturing.
Frequency of classes: The big studios Pure Yoga have packed timetables with yoga classes available virtually every second of the day, which is perfect for those who want to attend classes during odd hours. Smaller studios might only have morning or evening classes on weekdays.
Styles available: Do you want to try a buffet of styles or concentrate on one particular style? Again, bigger studios have the advantage of being able to offer a wider range of styles for those who want to dabble. On the other hand, if you want detailed instruction in one particular style, search for a boutique school that specialises in it.
Crowds: How crowded a particular studio is will affect whether you can schedule a class at the last minute. The big chains’ central locations tend to be very crowded after 6pm on weekdays, while the smaller boutique studios, especially those far from the CBD, tend to have a bit more breathing room.
Location: Big gym chains and the bigger boutique studios have multiple locations, and you are usually allowed to use all of them with a single subscription or package. Smaller studios will be confined to one or two locations.
Community: The people you’ll be practising with and the type of community the school builds is something you might want to consider. Generally, at the big gyms and chains, there is more anonymity. People come for class and then leave. At boutique or smaller set-ups, there might be more of a community feel. In addition, some studios like Yoga Movement and Yoga Inc. have chill-out spots where you can socialise before and after class.
Mats and towels: Check if you’re required to bring your own mats and towels. If these are available on-site, you want to know if they’re free or for rent. Generally, gyms and big chains will provide free mats and towels. At boutique studios, you might be expected to bring your own.
Shower facilities: These are generally available at the big chains and gyms, but not always at boutique studios, so ask in advance. If you’re doing hot yoga, you’ll definitely need to take a shower.
Other facilities: More and more studios now have on-site cafes and perks, which make going for yoga more of a lifestyle activity. Some also organise events and social programmes for members.
Hatha yoga, hot yoga, vinyasa yoga… Which yoga style should you choose?
If we’re going to be pedantic about it, yoga is a set of practices which came from India. And by practices, we don’t just mean twisting yourself into pretzel-like postures.
In addition to asana, which are the physical postures we’re most used to associating with yoga, yogic practices also include cleansing exercises to ensure parts of your body are free of impurities, as well as breath control exercises called pranayama. There are other yogic practices, such as rules of conduct and diet, that are generally not taught at schools.
Does that sound very distant from the beer yoga, laughing yoga and other novelty variants we’ve become accustomed to hearing about? Well, yes. The vast majority of styles we see today have been Western adaptations (or adaptations that were made when Indian teachers left for the West) of the traditional ways of practising it.
For instance, Bikram Yoga, the original “hot yoga”, in which practitioners do a series of poses in a heated room, was started no doubt by an Indian teacher, but only when he emigrated to the United States and created the system to appeal to an American audience.
Before you choose a studio or school, you need to first understand what style you’re interested in practising. Not sure? Dip your toes into the waters of a few styles by attending trial classes.
Here are some of the most common styles of yoga in Singapore.
Hatha yoga: A sequence of postures executed at a relaxed pace. Depending on the teacher these can be done in a chain or with periods of rest in between.
Bikram yoga: The original hot yoga. A sequence of 26 fixed postures done in a heated room.
Hot yoga: A sequence of postures done in a heated room. However, the sequence of postures can be of any type – it doesn’t have to follow the Bikram sequence.
Ashtanga yoga: Physically demanding and vigorous series of postures. Gives an aerobic workout, so prepare to be sweating by the end of your session.
Vinyasa yoga: A dynamic and vigorous sequence of exercises practised in a chain, similar to Ashtanga yoga.
Yin yoga: Poses are held for a long time to deeply stretch the muscles and ligaments.
Iyengar yoga: Poses are held for a long time, and props like straps and blocks are used to help practitioners go deeper into a pose.
Kundalini yoga: Originally, the traditional form of this style involved lots of meditation, pranayama and chanting aimed at arousing the life force at the base of the spine. Modern forms can look very different and have a stronger emphasis on postures, but are generally not very physically demanding.
Acro yoga: As the name suggests, it’s a yoga and acrobatics hybrid. It’s a form of partner yoga, meaning you do poses while lifting or being lifted by a partner.
Aerial yoga: You execute postures while suspended from the ceiling on a sash.
Prenatal yoga: As the same suggests, it’s a gentle yoga variant for pregnant women.
Ultimately, the choice of a yoga school is a very personal one, and you’ve got to ask yourself what you want to get out of your practice.
