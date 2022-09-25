Top 18 yoga studios and prices in Singapore: Yoga Movement, Yoga Inc and Hom Yoga

Typically, you will be required to use up all your classes by a certain deadline (e.g. 3 months), but otherwise you're not restricted by long lock-in periods.

If you go to yoga a few times a week find yourself burning through class packages, it makes more sense to sign up for monthly membership.

This is the pricing model used by most of the big gym chains with yoga classes: You pay the same fixed fee no matter how many classes you show up for. The longer you commit, the cheaper the price per month gets.

Yoga Classes Singapore Monthly Pass Locations Yoga Inc $350 Buona Vista, Punggol, Tampines, Sims Ave, ECP Hom Yoga $309 River Valley, Orchard Central Platinum Yoga $88 – $100 AMK, Clementi, Jurong Point, Parkway, Toa Payoh, Westgate Pure Yoga $200 – $240 Ngee Ann City, Asia Square, Suntec, Republic Plaza Jal Yoga ~$130 Alexandra, Katong, Bukit Timah, Upper Thomson, Woodlands Real Yoga ~$150 Tampines, Toa Payoh, Jurong Trust Yoga $120 Telok Ayer Jyan Yoga $240 Prinsep Street Freedom Yoga $250 Holland Village Lava Yoga $198 Great World City

While getting a monthly pass can be quite cost-effective if you practise yoga frequently, think twice before you agree to a long commitment period like one year.

It means you can’t jump ship easily if your favourite instructor leaves, if the management changes, or if your favourite studio location closes. And if you paid the $1,000+ upfront for membership and the yoga studio closes… well, it won’t be easy to get your money back.

Why do some yoga studios in Singapore cost more than others?

There’s any number of factors that makes a class at one yoga school feel different from a class at another. But in general, here are some factors to take note of when evaluating a trial class.

Class size: The average class size can go from under 10 to 30. Ask the studio what their maximum class size is. Also note that if you go for classes at off-peak hours, such as weekday afternoons, the class size is likely to be much smaller. Smaller class sizes mean you’ll get more help from the teacher when you have difficulties.

Ambiance: Studios spend a lot designing their interiors and trying to create an ambiance that will suit their target audience. Gyms and big chains like Pure Yoga tend to have very modern-looking interiors, sometimes with views of skyscrapers from the windows. Yoga Movement is known for its hipster-ish premises.

Teachers: Two teachers at the same yoga studio can have vastly different styles, so this is very personal. But as a general rule, teachers in more athletic disciplines like Bikram or Vinyasa tend to be more energetic and sometimes strict, while those in softer styles like yin and hatha have the tendency to be more nurturing.

Frequency of classes: The big studios Pure Yoga have packed timetables with yoga classes available virtually every second of the day, which is perfect for those who want to attend classes during odd hours. Smaller studios might only have morning or evening classes on weekdays.

Styles available: Do you want to try a buffet of styles or concentrate on one particular style? Again, bigger studios have the advantage of being able to offer a wider range of styles for those who want to dabble. On the other hand, if you want detailed instruction in one particular style, search for a boutique school that specialises in it.

Crowds: How crowded a particular studio is will affect whether you can schedule a class at the last minute. The big chains’ central locations tend to be very crowded after 6pm on weekdays, while the smaller boutique studios, especially those far from the CBD, tend to have a bit more breathing room.

Location: Big gym chains and the bigger boutique studios have multiple locations, and you are usually allowed to use all of them with a single subscription or package. Smaller studios will be confined to one or two locations.

Community: The people you’ll be practising with and the type of community the school builds is something you might want to consider. Generally, at the big gyms and chains, there is more anonymity. People come for class and then leave. At boutique or smaller set-ups, there might be more of a community feel. In addition, some studios like Yoga Movement and Yoga Inc. have chill-out spots where you can socialise before and after class.

Mats and towels: Check if you’re required to bring your own mats and towels. If these are available on-site, you want to know if they’re free or for rent. Generally, gyms and big chains will provide free mats and towels. At boutique studios, you might be expected to bring your own.

Shower facilities: These are generally available at the big chains and gyms, but not always at boutique studios, so ask in advance. If you’re doing hot yoga, you’ll definitely need to take a shower.

Other facilities: More and more studios now have on-site cafes and perks, which make going for yoga more of a lifestyle activity. Some also organise events and social programmes for members.

Hatha yoga, hot yoga, vinyasa yoga… Which yoga style should you choose?

If we’re going to be pedantic about it, yoga is a set of practices which came from India. And by practices, we don’t just mean twisting yourself into pretzel-like postures.

In addition to asana, which are the physical postures we’re most used to associating with yoga, yogic practices also include cleansing exercises to ensure parts of your body are free of impurities, as well as breath control exercises called pranayama. There are other yogic practices, such as rules of conduct and diet, that are generally not taught at schools.

Does that sound very distant from the beer yoga, laughing yoga and other novelty variants we’ve become accustomed to hearing about? Well, yes. The vast majority of styles we see today have been Western adaptations (or adaptations that were made when Indian teachers left for the West) of the traditional ways of practising it.

For instance, Bikram Yoga, the original “hot yoga”, in which practitioners do a series of poses in a heated room, was started no doubt by an Indian teacher, but only when he emigrated to the United States and created the system to appeal to an American audience.

Before you choose a studio or school, you need to first understand what style you’re interested in practising. Not sure? Dip your toes into the waters of a few styles by attending trial classes.

Here are some of the most common styles of yoga in Singapore.

Hatha yoga: A sequence of postures executed at a relaxed pace. Depending on the teacher these can be done in a chain or with periods of rest in between.

Bikram yoga: The original hot yoga. A sequence of 26 fixed postures done in a heated room.

Hot yoga: A sequence of postures done in a heated room. However, the sequence of postures can be of any type – it doesn’t have to follow the Bikram sequence.

Ashtanga yoga: Physically demanding and vigorous series of postures. Gives an aerobic workout, so prepare to be sweating by the end of your session.

Vinyasa yoga: A dynamic and vigorous sequence of exercises practised in a chain, similar to Ashtanga yoga.

Yin yoga: Poses are held for a long time to deeply stretch the muscles and ligaments.

Iyengar yoga: Poses are held for a long time, and props like straps and blocks are used to help practitioners go deeper into a pose.

Kundalini yoga: Originally, the traditional form of this style involved lots of meditation, pranayama and chanting aimed at arousing the life force at the base of the spine. Modern forms can look very different and have a stronger emphasis on postures, but are generally not very physically demanding.

Acro yoga: As the name suggests, it’s a yoga and acrobatics hybrid. It’s a form of partner yoga, meaning you do poses while lifting or being lifted by a partner.

Aerial yoga: You execute postures while suspended from the ceiling on a sash.

Prenatal yoga: As the same suggests, it’s a gentle yoga variant for pregnant women.

Ultimately, the choice of a yoga school is a very personal one, and you’ve got to ask yourself what you want to get out of your practice.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.