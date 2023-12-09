Top 7 games to play with your kids on your next roadtrip

Embarking on a road trip with the family can be an exciting adventure, but it's not always easy to keep the kids entertained during those long stretches of highway. Fret not, as we've compiled a list of road trip games and activities to turn your journey into a joyous experience for both parents and little travelers alike. Say goodbye to the dreaded question, "Are we there yet?" and hello to laughter and camaraderie.

Classic car games

A timeless favorite, I Spy is perfect for keeping young minds engaged. Take turns choosing an object in or around the car and provide clues for the others to guess. 20 questions: Think of an object, and let the kids ask up to 20 yes-or-no questions to figure out what it is. This game encourages critical thinking and deductive reasoning.

Interactive storytelling

Start a story, and let each family member take turns adding to it. The unexpected twists and turns will not only entertain but also fuel creativity. Story cubes: Bring along story cubes – dice with images – and let the kids roll them to create unique story elements. Watch as their imaginations run wild.

Educational Entertainment

Compile a list of items to find during the trip, such as a red barn, a specific road sign, or a certain type of vehicle. Keep the kids engaged by turning the hunt into a friendly competition. Taste test challenge: Bring a variety of snacks and have a blind taste test. The kids can guess the flavors and rate each one, adding an element of fun and exploration.

A successful road trip with kids is all about striking the right balance between entertainment, education, and creativity. By incorporating these games and activities into your journey, you'll not only keep the little ones entertained but also create lasting memories that will make your road trip an adventure to remember. So, buckle up, hit the road, and enjoy the laughter and camaraderie that comes with these family-friendly road trip games and activities. Safe travels!

This article was first published in Motorist.

