Top 7 stretch mark creams in Singapore

Hormonal changes during pregnancy bring about a number of effects on a woman’s body —especially on her skin. While pregnancy isn’t the only reason why one might get stretch marks, it is definitely the most common. As a pregnant woman’s skin stretches during the gestational period, the chances of the appearance of stretch marks increase.

Hence, many pregnant women reach for best stretch mark prevention cream during pregnancy in hopes to reduce the visibility of these marks, if not prevent its appearance.

What are stretch marks and what causes them?

Stretch marks are caused by tearing of the layer of the skin called the dermis during periods of the rapid growth of the body, such as during puberty or pregnancy. Rapid weight fluctuations caused by pregnancy may result in these stretch marks, and 90per cent of pregnant mothers are prone to stretch marks. While many mums have begun to embrace these tiger stripes, for some, stretch marks are a cause of embarrassment and can affect one’s confidence.

Thankfully, however, using the right stretch mark cream can help reduce the visibility of these stretch marks. To aid you in finding the right one, we have selected the top 7 best stretch mark creams in Singapore. Based on extensive research, stretch mark creams should provide you with the following benefits:

Skin hydration and moisturisation to prevent dry skin and the formation of stretch marks

Skin tightening properties to tighten, repair and bring back supple skin

to tighten, repair and bring back supple skin Safe ingredients that you can trust

Best Stretch Mark Prevention Cream During Pregnancy

Mama’s Choice Stretch Mark Cream Why it’s great

Mama’s Choice Stretch Mark Cream may be the new kid on the block, but it’s definitely showing great potential. From the packaging to its content, you can tell that lot of care was placed in making the product. It combines a selection of natural, premium ingredients that hydrates, moisturises and tightens the skin to minimise and repairs stretch marks. For women who are looking for an all-purpose stretch mark cream for your growing belly, breast and hips during pregnancy, this is the cream for you. This cream is also certified halal.

Mama’s Choice is one of the fastest-growing brands in Indonesia and around Asia.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits: Contains lipobelle soyaglycone, aloe vera, shea butter, olive oil and jojoba oil to keep your skin moistened and nourished all throughout the day

Contains lipobelle soyaglycone, aloe vera, shea butter, olive oil and jojoba oil to keep your skin moistened and nourished all throughout the day Skin-tightening properties: Rich in antioxidants and collagen-building components.

Rich in antioxidants and collagen-building components. Safe ingredients: Paraben-free, alcohol-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum, Breastfeeding, Halal certified

Instructions for use:

Massage onto your growing belly and other affected areas every morning and night. Always massage in a circular motion to promote blood flow. For best results, begin applying from the second trimester of pregnancy and continue until at least 6 months after pregnancy. For other forms of stretch marks, use twice daily for 6-8 months

Palmer’s Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks Why it’s great

Based on an 8-week in-home trial on 102 women aged 18 – 49, Palmer’s was able to provide improved skin elasticity for 98per cent of the women. Palmers is dermatologically approved, and we love that the lotion feels super luxurious and smells great on the skin due to the cocoa and shea butter. For women who are looking for a lotion with a great skin feel and is not greasy, Palmer’s Cocoa butter lotion is what we recommend.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits: Cocoa & Shea butter forms the foundation of this cream which provides all-day hydration and softens, smooths and plumps skin while forming a protective moisture barrier for expanding bellies

Cocoa & Shea butter forms the foundation of this cream which provides all-day hydration and softens, smooths and plumps skin while forming a protective moisture barrier for expanding bellies Skin-tightening properties: Contains Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps to tighten the skin and repair stretch marks

Contains Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps to tighten the skin and repair stretch marks Safe ingredients: Free of mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, fragrance allergens and dyes. Hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin and dermatologist-tested

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum

Instructions for use:

Apply all over your body or on the affected area three times per day.

Bio-oil Body Oil Why it’s great

Okay, this is not cream but when stretch marks are concerned, it’s impossible to not mention Bio-Oil. Bio-Oil skincare oil was first formulated in 1987 to improve the appearances of scars and stretch marks. We love that on top of its leading stretch mark oil brand, there is also an all-natural option that works as well based on studies in clinical trials.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits : The primary ingredient PurCellin Oil ensures maximum absorption and keeps the skin hydrated

: The primary ingredient PurCellin Oil ensures maximum absorption and keeps the skin hydrated Safe Ingredients: Recommended by pharmacists and doctors around the world due to its clinical trials in the use of oil in its stretch mark creams

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum

Instructions for use:

Bio-Oil should be massaged in a circular motion into the scar and surrounding skin, twice daily, for a minimum of 3 months. During pregnancy apply from the start of the second trimester.

Mustela Stretch Mark Cream Why it’s great

Based on a clinical trial tested under dermatological control, 96per cent of women which used Mustela Stretch Mark Cream did not develop stretch mark creams. We love that Mustela is formulated with plant-based ingredients such as avocado oil and avocado pesticides. It also comes in two varieties in terms of light fragrance and fragrance-free. Free of any alcohol or caffeine, this hypoallergenic cream is safe for mothers and babies. For women looking for a tried and tested all-natural alternative, the best stretch mark prevention cream during pregnancyis Mustela Stretch Mark Prevention Cream.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits: Beeswax and shea butter in the lotion helps to moisturize and nourish the skin, leaving the skin feeling soft and comfortable

Beeswax and shea butter in the lotion helps to moisturize and nourish the skin, leaving the skin feeling soft and comfortable Skin-tightening properties: Patented ingredient by Mustela using avocado peptides shown to relieve sensations of tightness, reinforcing skin elasticity and leaves the skin feeling supple and comfortable

Patented ingredient by Mustela using avocado peptides shown to relieve sensations of tightness, reinforcing skin elasticity and leaves the skin feeling supple and comfortable Safe ingredients: alcohol-free, SLS-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and phenoxyethanol free. Formulated to minimize the risk of allergic reactions

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum, Breastfeeding

Instructions for use:

This cream can be used morning and evening as soon as the first month of pregnancy. It can be used during breastfeeding.

Biolane Mum Stretch Mark Cream

Why it’s great:

For women who are looking for a premium stretch mark cream that works, Biolane Pour Elle Stretch Mark Cream is made with 97per cent natural ingredients, and its rich and creamy texture feels great on the skin. This product is the best stretch mark prevention cream during pregnancyfor many because it’s made with organic argan oil that is proven to help increase the skin’s elasticity, to better resist the stretching of the skin during pregnancy.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits: Formulated with hydra-bleine, which combines with oils and proteins to limit water loss and dehydration of the skin

Formulated with hydra-bleine, which combines with oils and proteins to limit water loss and dehydration of the skin Skin-tightening properties: Enriched with organic argan oil rich in essential fatty acids and beta-carotene that nourishes and strengthens the skin to prevent stretching

Enriched with organic argan oil rich in essential fatty acids and beta-carotene that nourishes and strengthens the skin to prevent stretching Safe Ingredients: Hypoallergenic and tested under dermatological supervision to minimize the risk of allergies. Alcohol-free, soap-free, paraben-free, phenoxyethanol free and phthalate-free.

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum, Breastfeeding

Instructions for use:

Apply two to three times per day, from the start of pregnancy. Continue to apply for three months after the birth for optimal effectiveness (avoid the nipples if breastfeeding).

Why it’s great

For women who are looking for an organic stretch mark cream made of natural ingredients, we recommend Gaia Pure Pregnancy Belly Butter. We love that the cream is rich without being greasy. It is specially formulated to maintain moisture, suppleness and elasticity to reduce stretch marks and scars during and after pregnancy.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits: Pure cocoa butter & organic shea butter help to hydrate and replenish the skin’s vital moisture

Pure cocoa butter & organic shea butter help to hydrate and replenish the skin’s vital moisture Skin-tightening properties: Organic rosehip and wheat germ oils, which are rich in vitamins help to restore skin’s elasticity to help prevent and reduce stretch marks

Organic rosehip and wheat germ oils, which are rich in vitamins help to restore skin’s elasticity to help prevent and reduce stretch marks Safe ingredients: Made with ingredients that are certified, natural and organic

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum, Breastfeeding

Instructions for use:

Gently massage it into your belly, breasts and thighs twice daily during pregnancy and for 12 weeks after the birth.

Why it’s great:

We love the new and improved plant-based formula from Clarins which uses minimal ingredients chosen with extra care to minimize stretch marks. We love how the cream melts into the skin leaving a lightweight “barely" there feel.

Features we love:

Skin-hydrating and moisturising benefits : Contains of hazelnut to help nourish and soothe your skin

Contains of hazelnut to help nourish and soothe your skin Skin-tightening properties: a powerful blend of Centella Asiatica and Organic Green Banana extracts—that promotes visible skin firmness and tighten skin.

a powerful blend of Centella Asiatica and Organic Green Banana extracts—that promotes visible skin firmness and tighten skin. Safe ingredients: fragrance-free and colourant-free ingredients

Safe for:

Pregnancy, Postpartum

Instructions for use:

Apply to thighs, hips, stomach and breasts with circular motions.