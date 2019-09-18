Top five destinations you must visit in Taiwan

PHOTO: Unsplash
carol kan
The China Post/Asia News Network

TAIPEI - Daily View, a Taiwan-based website focusing on analysing online discussion through big data, listed the top ten tourist spots in Taiwan.

Among other highlights, Jiufen is only placed at No.10 on the list. So which tourism spots can defeat Jiufen?

Here are the top five most-discussed tourist spots online, and don't forget to take your friends to these destinations, try the local cuisines and get to know the beauty of Taiwan. 

TOP 5. KENTING

View this post on Instagram

🥳😛 #nicegetaway

A post shared by Wei Shao (@shrimpie_joyce) on

Although there were some negative comments about Kenting in recent years, the areas' spectacular natural scene is still one of the most attractive destinations for visitors.

Kenting National Park, known for its beaches, caves, coral reefs and mountains, was Taiwan's National Park.

Long-Keng Marine Ecological Protective Area, located within the National Park, is a must-visit for its unique geological and botanical. 

What's more? Eluanbi Lighthouse, also called "The Light of East Asia," stands at 21.4 meters. It is called the brightest lighthouse in Asia and it is the southernmost lighthouse in Taiwan. 

TOP 4. TAMSUI FISHERMAN'S WHARF

Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf is located on the right bank of the Tamsui River estuary in Tamsui District, New Taipei City. The white "Lover's Bridge," which is designed like a sail, is the landmark of the 165-meter-long wharf.

Tourists can visit Tamsui old street during daytime and sample local cuisines, such "Tamsui A-gei," which consists of a piece of fried tofu stuffed with cooked noodles and sealed with surimi.

In the evening, most people like to wander on the wharf for a gorgeous sunset, if weather permits.

Fortress San Domingo, a historical fortress built by the Spanish Empire in 1628, is equally known for its night view. 

TOP 3. TAITUNG

Booking.com, a travel fare aggregator website, named Taitung as one of the top ten emerging destinations for 2018 in the world, saying the city is the global spotlight for relaxed travelling.

Want to have a travel to enjoy the mountains and ocean together? Taitung is the top choice.

Why? You can participate in the International Balloon Festival taking place in Luye Township in the summer, bathe in the Jhihben hot springs if the weather becomes cool or immerse oneself in the orange daylily blossom in Taimali Township. 

TOP 2. XIMENDING

The name of Ximending originated from the Japanese colonial era.

The shopping district is always packed with tourists.

"Hong Lo," or the Red House Theater, originally a market building was established in 1908 and is the most preserved historical monument in Taiwan.

After the renovation, the red building was re-opened to the public in 2018. 

There are lots of things to do in Ximending.

People can watch movies, try local snacks and cuisines and shop for cosmetics and clothes.

Plus, the nightlife culture and transportation advantages, Ximending is definitely a must-visit for those who desire to experience local life in Taiwan. 

TOP 1. TAIPEI 101

"Taipei 101 is not only a supertall skyscraper, a green architecture, a shopping centre, an observatory but a landmark of Taiwan," the Taipei 101 official website wrote.

The bamboo look design symbolizes prosperity and nobility. It is one of the top-rate international shopping centres and was the tallest building in the world before 2010.

Taking the speed elevator, tourists can reach the observation deck on the 89th floor, which is 382 meters tall, and enjoy the 360-degree panoramic view of Taipei City. 

More about
Taiwan travel Tourist attractions

TRENDING

Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport&#039;s record drop in passengers?
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict

LIFESTYLE

$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S&#039;pore outlet &amp; other deals this week
$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S'pore outlet & other deals this week
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents

SERVICES