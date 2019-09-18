Top five destinations you must visit in Taiwan

TAIPEI - Daily View, a Taiwan-based website focusing on analysing online discussion through big data, listed the top ten tourist spots in Taiwan.

Among other highlights, Jiufen is only placed at No.10 on the list. So which tourism spots can defeat Jiufen?

Here are the top five most-discussed tourist spots online, and don't forget to take your friends to these destinations, try the local cuisines and get to know the beauty of Taiwan.

TOP 5. KENTING

Although there were some negative comments about Kenting in recent years, the areas' spectacular natural scene is still one of the most attractive destinations for visitors.

Kenting National Park, known for its beaches, caves, coral reefs and mountains, was Taiwan's National Park.

Long-Keng Marine Ecological Protective Area, located within the National Park, is a must-visit for its unique geological and botanical.

What's more? Eluanbi Lighthouse, also called "The Light of East Asia," stands at 21.4 meters. It is called the brightest lighthouse in Asia and it is the southernmost lighthouse in Taiwan.

TOP 4. TAMSUI FISHERMAN'S WHARF

Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf is located on the right bank of the Tamsui River estuary in Tamsui District, New Taipei City. The white "Lover's Bridge," which is designed like a sail, is the landmark of the 165-meter-long wharf.

Tourists can visit Tamsui old street during daytime and sample local cuisines, such "Tamsui A-gei," which consists of a piece of fried tofu stuffed with cooked noodles and sealed with surimi.

In the evening, most people like to wander on the wharf for a gorgeous sunset, if weather permits.

Fortress San Domingo, a historical fortress built by the Spanish Empire in 1628, is equally known for its night view.

TOP 3. TAITUNG

Booking.com, a travel fare aggregator website, named Taitung as one of the top ten emerging destinations for 2018 in the world, saying the city is the global spotlight for relaxed travelling.

Want to have a travel to enjoy the mountains and ocean together? Taitung is the top choice.

Why? You can participate in the International Balloon Festival taking place in Luye Township in the summer, bathe in the Jhihben hot springs if the weather becomes cool or immerse oneself in the orange daylily blossom in Taimali Township.

TOP 2. XIMENDING

The name of Ximending originated from the Japanese colonial era.

The shopping district is always packed with tourists.

"Hong Lo," or the Red House Theater, originally a market building was established in 1908 and is the most preserved historical monument in Taiwan.

After the renovation, the red building was re-opened to the public in 2018.

There are lots of things to do in Ximending.

People can watch movies, try local snacks and cuisines and shop for cosmetics and clothes.

Plus, the nightlife culture and transportation advantages, Ximending is definitely a must-visit for those who desire to experience local life in Taiwan.

TOP 1. TAIPEI 101

"Taipei 101 is not only a supertall skyscraper, a green architecture, a shopping centre, an observatory but a landmark of Taiwan," the Taipei 101 official website wrote.

The bamboo look design symbolizes prosperity and nobility. It is one of the top-rate international shopping centres and was the tallest building in the world before 2010.

Taking the speed elevator, tourists can reach the observation deck on the 89th floor, which is 382 meters tall, and enjoy the 360-degree panoramic view of Taipei City.