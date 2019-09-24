These are the world’s best luxury hotel brands, Shangri-La and Ritz Carlton not included

Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) has revealed its list of World's Best Luxury Hotel Brands for 2019.
This is the second year that LTI, a provider of digital reports for travel trends, has compiled a list in this category.
The company took 12 months to apply its assessment process to measure the performance and values of luxury hotel brands all over the world.
Part of this process includes 123 touch points that are relevant to the luxury hotel sector, and each touch point has its own weighted score value.
These points also relate to overall brand performance, and not just the performance of individual properties.
As many as 12 brands are included in the list, including Anantara and One&Only.
These two brands, which have just entered the Malaysian market, are set to launch its lush properties at Johor's new upmarket resort destination - Desaru Coast - soon (Anantara has announced that it will officially open on Dec 1). Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, St Regis and Rosewood are the other brands on the list with properties in Malaysia. Some of the brands that did not quite make it to the list but are also highly rated include Alila, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, Jumeirah, Ritz Carlton, Shangri-La and The Luxury Collection. Almost all of these brands have at least one property in Malaysia, with the Jumeirah development set to open in 2021. HERE ARE THE TOP 12 LUXURY HOTEL BRANDS THIS YEAR: 1. Belmond 2. Mandarin Oriental 3. Four Seasons 4. Aman 5. Oetker Collection 6. Auberge 7. Rosewood 8. Six Senses 9. St Regis 10. COMO 11. One&Only 12. Anantara
