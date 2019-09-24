These are the world’s best luxury hotel brands, Shangri-La and Ritz Carlton not included

Anantara is set to open its new property at Johor's Desaru Coast.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Melody L. Goh
The Star/Asia News Network

Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) has revealed its list of World's Best Luxury Hotel Brands for 2019.

This is the second year that LTI, a provider of digital reports for travel trends, has compiled a list in this category.

The company took 12 months to apply its assessment process to measure the performance and values of luxury hotel brands all over the world.

Part of this process includes 123 touch points that are relevant to the luxury hotel sector, and each touch point has its own weighted score value.

These points also relate to overall brand performance, and not just the performance of individual properties.

As many as 12 brands are included in the list, including Anantara and One&Only.

These two brands, which have just entered the Malaysian market, are set to launch its lush properties at Johor's new upmarket resort destination - Desaru Coast - soon (Anantara has announced that it will officially open on Dec 1).

Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, St Regis and Rosewood are the other brands on the list with properties in Malaysia.

Some of the brands that did not quite make it to the list but are also highly rated include Alila, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, Jumeirah, Ritz Carlton, Shangri-La and The Luxury Collection.

Almost all of these brands have at least one property in Malaysia, with the Jumeirah development set to open in 2021.

HERE ARE THE TOP 12 LUXURY HOTEL BRANDS THIS YEAR:

1. Belmond

2. Mandarin Oriental

3. Four Seasons

4. Aman

5. Oetker Collection

6. Auberge

7. Rosewood

8. Six Senses

9. St Regis

10. COMO

11. One&Only

12. Anantara

More about
Hotels luxury travel

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Monk jailed 5 months for molesting woman in Geylang
Monk jailed 5 months for molesting woman in Geylang
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
3 arrested for slashing 2 women with penknife, robbing them of 5 phones in Ang Mo Kio
3 arrested for slashing 2 women with penknife, robbing them of 5 phones in Ang Mo Kio
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death

LIFESTYLE

I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale

SERVICES