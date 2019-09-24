These are the world’s best luxury hotel brands, Shangri-La and Ritz Carlton not included

Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) has revealed its list of World's Best Luxury Hotel Brands for 2019.

This is the second year that LTI, a provider of digital reports for travel trends, has compiled a list in this category.

The company took 12 months to apply its assessment process to measure the performance and values of luxury hotel brands all over the world.

Part of this process includes 123 touch points that are relevant to the luxury hotel sector, and each touch point has its own weighted score value.

These points also relate to overall brand performance, and not just the performance of individual properties.

As many as 12 brands are included in the list, including Anantara and One&Only.