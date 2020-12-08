Top restaurants to spend your New Year's Eve with the family

Only a few more weeks until we say goodbye to this rollercoaster of a year. After everything, we all deserve to end this year on a good note and countdown to 2021 with more hopes and new resolutions.

Spend New Year’s Eve with the whole family by feasting to your heart’s content in some of these great restaurants open for the big day.

Savour 1-for-1 signature wood-fired flatbreads handcrafted on a sourdough base. Monday to Wednesday Lunch, 12pm to... Posted by Ash & Elm on Monday, December 7, 2020

Enjoy an exclusive dinner at Ash & Elm as you wait for the new year to come. For one special night, you get to have exceptional dishes complete with Truffle Somen, Hokkaido Scallop, Pacific Black Cod and more! You can complete the night with one of their refreshing desserts to start the new year right.

Price: $138++

Contact: (+65) 6825 1008

Location: 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

Full Menu

This coming New Year’s Eve, who are you celebrating it with? Friends, family, or a loved one—we’ve got you covered! Bid... Posted by One Faber Group on Friday, December 4, 2020

Faber Peak is throwing a big farewell to 2020 with fun family festivities at different restaurants, one of which at Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro. If you’re looking for a calm festive meal with your family for the very last day of the year, what better way to do so than on top of a hill surrounded by greenery and the city’s skyline.

With a bountiful 4-course meal for parents and a 3-course kids meal, the whole family will get to have a happy New Year with happy tummies.

Price: $118++

Contact: (+65) 6377 9688

Location: Faber Peak Singapore, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203

Full Menu

Watch the New Year fireworks with the best view from up a cable car. Have an entire New’s Year Eve party inside a cable car for up to 4 people complete with snacks and light drinks.

They also have a package for couples for expecting parents or maybe just a wonderful night out with just you and your partner. Book your private cabin now and end the year with high hopes and spirits!

Price: $298++

Contact: (+65) 6377 9688

Location: Cable Car Sky Dining, Faber Peak Singapore, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203

Full Menu

CÉ LA VI is offering an exclusive one-night 5-course meal to welcome the New Year with fancy meals that vary from octopus, lobster, lamb chops and more.

If you’re going to have a very last meal for the year, might as well enjoy the top tier Asian cuisine at CÉ LA VI’s skyview restaurant. Their 5-course meal also includes a black truffle main variant for vegetarians.

Price: $258++

Contact: (+65) 6508 2188

Location: Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

Full Menu

This is what tea time at Colony looks like. 🥪🍰🍹 #diningatColony 📷: @alvintaeyeon Posted by Colony on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Celebrate the new year a bit earlier and enjoy Colony’s New Year’s Eve lunch. For their special lunch to await the new year, you get to enjoy unlimited servings of their best dishes that range from sushi to other festive platters.

You may also join their New Year’s dinner buffet that starts at 7:00pm for a whole feast to countdown all the way to midnight.

Price:

Adults: $148-$478

Kids (6-12 years old): $49-$144

Kids (3-5 years old): $25-$72

Contact: (+65) 6434-5288

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore, 039799 Singapore

Full Menu

Enjoy a leisurely time with your loved ones with an Italian-inspired afternoon tea at Dolce Vita. Alongside magnificent... Posted by Dolce Vita at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

If you’re wishing for a calm evening for New Year’s Eve away from all the city bustle, this could be granted at Mandarin Oriental’s Dolce Vita as they will be offering a whole festive dinner set.

Bring the whole family for a wonderful night of bonding and share your resolutions through a delicious dinner with the best dishes such as Risotto, Filetto and more.

Price:

Adults: $158-$328++

Kids: $78++

Contact: (+65) 6885 3500

Location: 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square, Singapore 039797

Full Menu

We’re looking forward to a great feast that we will be thankful for. Think tender turkey, hearty stuffing and luscious... Posted by Grand Hyatt Singapore on Monday, November 16, 2020

Grand Hyatt Singapore is having a big grand feast for each of its restaurants from Christmas to New Year’s Eve. Mezza9 will satisfy your cravings for the new year with their table-sharing selection of dishes that will leave you completely full by the end of the year.

StraitsKitchen is also offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner for families to countdown to 2021 with a whole set meal. Or you can also spend the last day of the year at 10 Scotts beef and seafood dinner as well as Pete’s Place authentic Italian New Year’s Eve dishes.

Price: Varies for each place

Contact: (+65) 6732 1234

Location: 10 Scotts Road, Singapore, Republic Of Singapore 228211

Full Menu

𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐆𝐍𝐄 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇 Enjoy a lavish free-flow spread of LAVO favorites such as the Seafood Platter, Carbonara,... Posted by LAVO Singapore on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The holiday season isn’t over at LAVAO Singapore as their Christmas festive menu extends all the way to New Year’s Eve.

The restaurant will be serving a Surf & Turf sharing menu with your favourite dishes including Wagyu Ribeye and Maine lobster oreganata with truffle butter sauce, grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes. You may also prepare about $100+ to complete your meal with some of the best wines.

Price: $388++

Contact: (+65) 6688 8591

Location: Marina Bay Sands, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956

Full Menu

From the warmest of welcomes and your Lawry's favourites with a little extra sparkle, we’re here to help you have the... Posted by Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

This award-winning restaurant has also prepared a special 6-course set menu for this coming New Year’s Eve.

From meat to seafood, you can enter the new year with a satisfied palette then finish the night of the countdown with a sweet dessert of Sticky Date Pudding or sponge cake. Plus, with every two sets you order, you get to take home a bottle of Cava Sutra Brut.

Price: $178- $198++

Contact: (+65) 6836 3333

Location: 333A Orchard Road #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery Singapore, Singapore 238897

Full Menu

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an OverEasy twist and swap out the turkey for our signature plump and juicy whole roasted... Posted by OverEasy on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

OverEasy’s festive feasts include a New Year’s Eve exclusive dinner by the bay. Have a fantastic view of the Marina Bay skyline and you might even catch fireworks when midnight hits.

Your favourite OverEasy dishes will also be served such as their Baby Back Ribs and “To Die For” Burger. Complete the night and the entire year with a New Year party to remember.

Price: Pricing on request

Contact: (+65) 9129 8484

Location: OverEasy Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road, #01-06, Singapore 049213

Full Menu

Experience a slice of Singapore heritage with a specially curated package at Pan Pacific Singapore. Explore the city on... Posted by Pan Pacific Singapore on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Pan Pacific Singapore is offering various New Year’s Eve dinners for you to celebrate the New Year with the whole family. You can spend the last night of the year at Atrium where you are asked to choose out of three dining experiences:

Premium Canapé Meal Package; Premium Gourmet Meats Meal Package and Premium Seafood Meal Package. Or you can take the family out for some Japanese cuisine at Keyaki where they will be serving traditional dishes for blessings and success on the new year.

You may also join the festivities at the Poolside Bar and have a five-course meal to enjoy with your loved ones as the new year strikes.

Price: Varies for each place

Contact: (+65) 6336 8111

Location: 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square Singapore 039595

12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway - Day 5 Guess the name of the item featured as accurately as possible, and stand a chance... Posted by Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel on Monday, December 7, 2020

There are two places you can spend New Year’s Eve at Singapore Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel. You can choose to countdown at Marriot Cafe where they will be serving a 3-course New Year’s Eve set dinner delicious festive dishes and complete with a free flow of beer or wine for adults.

Or you might also like to celebrate the New Year with some Chinese cuisine with Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant’s 6-course New Year’s Eve Set dinner for a wonderful evening of family bonding as you countdown to 2021.

Price:

Marriot Cafe: $128++

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant: $90++

Contact: (+65) 6831 4605

Location: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Mariott Cafe Full Menu

Wan Hao Full Menu

Serving up a refined take on Singaporean fare, Po puts a modern spin on local classics from the umami-filled Carabinero... Posted by The Warehouse Hotel on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

At the WareHouse Hotel, you have several ways to spend New Year’s Eve. For a whole fancy evening full of over free-flowing drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, as well as bar snacks to satisfy your cravings, you can enter the New Year with sophistication at the hotel’s Lobby Bar.

Or you can bring along the kids to a New Year’s Eve Feast at Po where they will be serving family-style dinners such as Raw Marinated Hokkaido Scallops and Soybean-Crusted Halibut Fillet. Couples might also enjoy a bit of alone time and celebrate New Year’s Eve in private by booking a luxurious hotel with some wine.

Price:

Lobby Bar: $168++

New Year’s Eve Feast at Po: $146-$226++

Room Packages: $575++

Contact: (+65) 6828 0000

Location: The Warehouse Hotel, 320 Havelock Road Robertson Quay, Singapore 169628

Lobby Bar Full Menu

Go local mid-week and savour some of Singapore’s sumptuous local favourites at Town Restaurant – think The Fullerton’s... Posted by Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s dining has prepared various New Year celebratory feasts, one to take note of is Town Restaurant’s New Year’s Eve Set Dinner Menu.

Take the whole family for a hearty full festive meal and welcome the new year together for a special dinner. Adults are also given an option for free-flowing Champagne to celebrate the night.

For more options, The Jade Restaurant at the Fullerton is also offering a 5-course New Year’s Eve dinner. But if you want to celebrate a little earlier where things are bit calmer, you can have a New Year’s Eve afternoon tea at The Courtyard.

Price:

Adults: $260-$408

Kids: $130

Contact: (+65) 6877 8911 / 8912

Location: ​1 Fullerton Square Singapore 049178

Full Menu

This article was first published in theAsianparent.